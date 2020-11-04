‘Your Name Engraved Herein,’ ‘Demon Slayer’ smash box-office records 《刻在你心底的名字》、《鬼滅之刃》 打破票房紀錄

Popular film Your Name Engraved Herein has won much acclaim since its premiere in late September. The film, starring actors Tseng Jing-hua and Edward Chen, is a bittersweet romance between two high school boys in the late 1980s. It has grossed nearly NT$100 million (about US$3.5 million), becoming the most-watched Taiwanese movie this year, and the best-selling LGBT-themed movie in Taiwan’s history.

The film is nominated for five nods at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards, including Best Original Film Song award, while the theme song, performed by Crowd Lu, has recently gone viral online. To express their appreciation to fans, the cast participated in the 18th “Taiwan LGBT Pride” parade in Taipei on Saturday last week, and showed support to the LGBT community by action.

Meanwhile, director Haruo Sotozaki’s animated film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train smashed the Japanese box office last week by crossing the 10 billion yen (about US$95.9 million) benchmark in just 10 days. The previous record was set by director Hayao Miyazaki’s classic anime Spirited Away, which took 25 days to achieve this in 2001.

Actor Tseng Jing-hua, left, kisses Edward Chen at a news conference held in Taipei to promote their film Your Name Engraved Herein on Oct. 6. 電影《刻在你心底的名字》記者會，演員曾敬驊（左）親吻陳昊森，十月六日攝於台北市。 Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報王文麟

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門電影《刻在你心底的名字》自九月底上映後好評不斷，該片由演員曾敬驊、陳昊森主演，是一九八○年代末期，兩位高中男生甜蜜又苦澀的愛情故事。目前票房已逼近台幣一億大關（將近三百五十萬美元），是今年最受歡迎國片，並榮登台灣影史最賣座同志主題電影。

該片在即將登場的金馬獎獲五項提名，包括原創電影歌曲獎。由歌手盧廣仲所演唱的主題曲，近日更在網路上爆紅。為表達對粉絲的感謝，演員們於上週六還參加了在台北市所舉行的第十八屆「台灣同志遊行」，用行動力挺同志族群。

A still of Japanese animated film Demon Slayer is pictured in this screengrab from Ufotable, Inc’s official Web site. 日本動畫《鬼滅之刃》劇照，翻攝自動畫公司Ufotable官網。 Photo copied by Chung Chih-chun, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報鍾志均翻攝

而導演外崎春雄推出的動畫強片《鬼滅之刃無限列車篇》，上週亦打破日本票房，只花了十天即跨越百億日元票房大關（約九千五百多萬美元）。之前紀錄是由導演宮崎駿的經典動畫《神隱少女》所創下，該片於二○○一年花了二十五天才突破百億票房門檻。

(台北時報張聖恩)