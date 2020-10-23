A: Congratulations! We’re at the peak. From here, the only way is down!
B: That outcrop is an interesting shape. It looks like a whale to me. The lichen halfway down the side could be the eye.
A: Actually, it’s already been given a name. It’s known locally as “Dragon Boat Rock.”
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Look, there’s somebody sitting under the outcrop. I can see their toes poking out of the whale’s mouth.
A: It’s not a whale. It’s a dragon boat.
A: 恭喜！我們登頂了。從這裡開始，就都是下坡了！
B: 這邊露出來的石塊形狀很有趣，看起來像鯨魚。中間的青苔就像牠的眼睛。
A: 其實它已經有名字了。當地人叫它「龍船岩」。
B: 你看，有人坐在岩石底下，我可以看到他們的腳趾從鯨魚的嘴巴裡伸出來。
A: 那才不是鯨魚，是龍船！
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“The only way is down”
Here, this is said as a joke. It’s a revision of the phrase “the only way is up,” meaning a hope that the situation will only get better from now on.
