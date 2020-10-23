SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

This isn’t going to be an easy climb (5/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（五）

A: Congratulations! We’re at the peak. From here, the only way is down!

B: That outcrop is an interesting shape. It looks like a whale to me. The lichen halfway down the side could be the eye.

A: Actually, it’s already been given a name. It’s known locally as “Dragon Boat Rock.”

Thick clouds linger over the rock outcrop in the hills of Taipei’s Neihu District known as “Dragon Boat Rock” on Oct. 11. 山丘上露出的「龍船岩」，上空烏雲密布，十月十一日攝於台北市內湖區。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Look, there’s somebody sitting under the outcrop. I can see their toes poking out of the whale’s mouth.

A: It’s not a whale. It’s a dragon boat.

A: 恭喜！我們登頂了。從這裡開始，就都是下坡了！

B: 這邊露出來的石塊形狀很有趣，看起來像鯨魚。中間的青苔就像牠的眼睛。

A: 其實它已經有名字了。當地人叫它「龍船岩」。

B: 你看，有人坐在岩石底下，我可以看到他們的腳趾從鯨魚的嘴巴裡伸出來。

A: 那才不是鯨魚，是龍船！

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: