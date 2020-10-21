A: We can rest here. This is a good place to catch our breath, drink some water and enjoy the waterfall.
B: It’s not the highest waterfall I’ve ever seen, but I like the way the water is cascading down those fallen boulders.
A: Can you see that rock halfway up the waterfall? Is that two people sitting on it?
B: I think you’re right. It’s a great vantage point to see the top of the waterfall. I wonder how they got up there.
A: 我們可以在這裡休息一下。這地方很適合喘口氣、喝點水，還有欣賞瀑布。
B: 雖然不是我見過最高的瀑布，但是我喜歡瀑布落在這些倒下的大石塊的樣子。
A: 你看到瀑布往上中間的石頭嗎？那是兩個人坐在上面嗎？
B: 說的對，那是看瀑布頂端的絕佳位置。不知道他們是怎麼爬上去的？
“It’s not the highest. . .”
This is a linguistic convention using the negative + a superlative adjective to emphasize the opposite. The speaker is saying the waterfall is actually quite small.
