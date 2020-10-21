SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

This isn’t going to be an easy climb (3/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（三）

A: We can rest here. This is a good place to catch our breath, drink some water and enjoy the waterfall.

B: It’s not the highest waterfall I’ve ever seen, but I like the way the water is cascading down those fallen boulders.

A: Can you see that rock halfway up the waterfall? Is that two people sitting on it?

A couple sits on a fallen boulder halfway up a waterfall in Taipei’s Neihu District on Oct. 11. 一對情侶坐在瀑布中段的落石上。十月十一日攝於台北市內湖區。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: I think you’re right. It’s a great vantage point to see the top of the waterfall. I wonder how they got up there.

A: 我們可以在這裡休息一下。這地方很適合喘口氣、喝點水，還有欣賞瀑布。

B: 雖然不是我見過最高的瀑布，但是我喜歡瀑布落在這些倒下的大石塊的樣子。

A: 你看到瀑布往上中間的石頭嗎？那是兩個人坐在上面嗎？

B: 說的對，那是看瀑布頂端的絕佳位置。不知道他們是怎麼爬上去的？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: