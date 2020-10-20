SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

This isn’t going to be an easy climb (2/5) 這趟路並不輕鬆（二）

A: That was nice of that guy to help you up the slope, extending his hand and pulling you up.

B: It was. I’m glad someone put that knotted rope there, but I would still have found it challenging pulling myself up that rock.

A: I know. It’s a steep slope, the ground is slippery underfoot and there are hardly any footholds to help you.

A length of rope rests along a slope in the hills in Taipei’s Neihu District on Oct. 11. 沿山坡放置的一段繩索。十月十一日攝於台北市內湖區。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Perhaps we shouldn’t have come up this way so soon after the rains. It’s quite dangerous.

A: 那個人真好，你爬上坡的時候還助你一臂之力 ，拉你一把。

B: 沒錯。幸好有人把打結的繩子綁在上面，可是我還是覺得爬上那塊岩石很難。

A: 我知道你的意思。這坡很陡，地又滑，腳下幾乎沒有著力點。

B: 我們或許不應該在下過雨之後這麼快就爬上來這裡。這還蠻危險的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

