A: That was nice of that guy to help you up the slope, extending his hand and pulling you up.
B: It was. I’m glad someone put that knotted rope there, but I would still have found it challenging pulling myself up that rock.
A: I know. It’s a steep slope, the ground is slippery underfoot and there are hardly any footholds to help you.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Perhaps we shouldn’t have come up this way so soon after the rains. It’s quite dangerous.
A: 那個人真好，你爬上坡的時候還助你一臂之力 ，拉你一把。
B: 沒錯。幸好有人把打結的繩子綁在上面，可是我還是覺得爬上那塊岩石很難。
A: 我知道你的意思。這坡很陡，地又滑，腳下幾乎沒有著力點。
B: 我們或許不應該在下過雨之後這麼快就爬上來這裡。這還蠻危險的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Perhaps we shouldn’t have (done something)”
Although this sounds like a suggestion, the speaker is saying that it was definitely a bad idea.
Oscar-winning film directors James Cameron, Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee joined forces with movie theater owners on Sept. 30 in an appeal for financial aid. According to Reuters, in a letter co-signed by over 70 directors and producers to the US Senate and House of Representatives, they said that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the US film industry. The letter said that 69 percent of small- and medium-sized movie theaters will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently, and without funds, “Theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic.” As many as 93 percent of theaters saw their
Most years, Taiwan is hit by typhoons during the summer and fall, but we have yet to see a typhoon this year. This unusual situation has put pressure on water supply levels in reservoirs around Taiwan. Due to global warming, the typhoons generated in the Pacific Ocean this year have all moved northward, bypassing Taiwan. Although successive fronts and afternoon showers have brought rainfall, it was only fragmented, covering limited areas and did little to replenish reservoirs. As a result, the reservoir storage this year is lower than in previous years. According to the Water Resource Agency, as of 2pm yesterday,
A: Hey! Look over at that bench. There’s an elderly lady in a wheelchair and her carer feeding the animals, and the animals are lining up waiting for the food! B: Are you trying to pull my leg? Animals don’t wait in line to be fed, they just scramble for any morsels that are thrown to them. A: Honest. No word of a lie. There’s a crane, a squirrel and a pigeon, patiently lining up in front of the old woman. Seriously. Would I lie to you? B: Good heavens, you’re right. I’ve never seen the like in all
Hey! Look over at that bench! (5/5) 嘿！你看那邊的長椅!（五） A: There are quite a few buskers in this park. That guy on the trumpet is quite good. B: Yeah, he looks like a cool guy with that cap on, accompanying the jazz playing over his amplifier. A: He’s got quite a lot of people around him, listening. B: They’re not listening. They’re just looking at that kid. He looks absolutely transfixed by the music. And that man is just texting on his phone. A: How do you know that man isn’t texting his friends to get them to rush over and check the busker out? A: 這公園裡有好幾個街頭藝人，這個吹小號的人表演得蠻不錯。 B: