France to ban mink farms and use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks 法國禁養貂取皮、馬戲團及海洋公園野生動物秀

France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France’s minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference on Tuesday last week that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals will no longer be allowed in traveling circuses “in the coming years.” In addition, she said that starting immediately, France’s three marine parks will no longer be able to bring in or breed dolphins and killer whales.

“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals,” she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

A lioness jumps through a ring of fire during training at the National Circus in Marsa Matruh, Egypt, on Aug. 27. 埃及國家馬戲團之訓練中，一頭母獅躍過火圈。八月二十七日攝於埃及馬特魯。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, in which animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years. The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

The French government will provide an aid package of more than 8 million euros (US$9.36 million) to help animal shows transition to a new business model.

Around 20 European countries have already banned or limited the presence of wild animals in circuses. In France, many cities already do not allow circuses with wild animal shows to pitch their tents.

In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, mink look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. 皮草養殖場中之水貂，由籠內往外看。二○一二年十二月六日攝於白俄羅斯明斯克東北部之利圖索沃村。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(AP with staff writer)

法國環境部長宣布，將逐步禁止巡迴馬戲團以野生動物進行表演、在海洋公園內圈養海豚和虎鯨，以及在皮草養殖場飼養水貂。

法國生態轉型部部長巴巴拉‧彭皮里上週二在記者會中表示，「未來數年後」馬戲團將不能再有熊、老虎、獅子、大象及其他野生動物。此外，自即日起，法國的三個海洋公園不能再引進或繁殖海豚及虎鯨。

她說：「現在該是為我們與這些（野生）動物的關係開啟新時代的時候了」，她說，動物福利應優先考慮。

彭皮里說，這些措施還包括在未來五年內禁絕水貂養殖──這種養殖場的目的是取貂皮。該禁令並不適用其他常態演出及動物園中之野生動物。

法國政府將提供逾八百萬歐元（合九百三十六萬美元）的支援計劃，以幫助動物表演轉型為新的商業模式。

歐洲約有二十個國家已禁止或限制野生動物在馬戲團出場。在法國，許多城市已不准有野生動物表演的馬戲團前來搭篷。

(台北時報林俐凱編譯)