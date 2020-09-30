A: I almost forgot: we need to pick up some barbecue sauce, paper plates — and also a box of firelighters, or we won’t be able to light the barbecue.
B: Phew! Well remembered. I think the disposable plates are in the next aisle near the plastic wrap.
A: OK, found them. Let’s also grab a roll of aluminum foil in case we need it to cover the cooked food to keep it warm.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: Good thinking.
A: Right, I think we’ve got everything that we need. Let’s head over to the checkout.
A: 我差點忘記了：我們需要買一些烤肉醬、紙盤──還有一包火種，不然沒辦法生火烤肉。
B: 呼！幸好你記得。我想拋棄式紙盤應該在隔壁走道，靠近保鮮膜的地方。
A: 好，找到了。我們也買一捲錫箔紙吧，搞不好會需要用它來包覆烤好的食物，讓它們保溫。
B: 真是好想法。
A: 好，我想我們應該選齊所有需要的東西了。去收銀台結帳吧。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Language Tip 語文小提示
“Let’s also grab a roll of aluminum foil”
In colloquial (informal) English, you can use the verb “grab” to mean “take,” “pick up” or “get.” In this context, by extension, it also means “buy.”
They may have had a reputation for trade, braids and fearsome raids, but the Vikings were far from a single group of flaxen-haired, sea-faring Scandinavians. A genetic study of Viking-age human remains has not only confirmed that Vikings from different parts of Scandinavia set sail for different parts of the world, but has revealed that dark hair was more common among Vikings than Danes today. What’s more, while some were born Vikings, others adopted the culture — or perhaps had it thrust upon them. “Vikings were not restricted to blond Scandinavians,” said Eske Willerslev, a co-author of the research from
Let’s dine out tonight (5/5) 今晚我們去餐廳吃飯吧（五） A: I can’t believe we ordered the hottest curry on the menu by mistake. I’m such a dunderhead: I should have checked with the waiter first. B: Never mind, the mango lassi the waiter gave us on the house really did the trick: my mouth has cooled down now. A: Why don’t you finish off the remainder of the lamb rogan josh — it’s the mildest of all the curries we ordered. I’ll polish off the beef vindaloo. Waste not, want not. B: Are you sure that’s wise? I might have to take you home in an ambulance. A: 真不敢相信我們竟然不小心點到菜單上最辣的一道咖哩。我真是個笨蛋：我應該先跟服務生確認的。 B: 沒關係，服務生送我們餐廳招待的芒果優格真的發揮魔力了：我的嘴巴現在冷卻下來囉。 A: 你要不要把剩下的喀什米爾羊肉咖哩吃完──這道是我們點的咖哩菜肴裡最溫和的。我會快速掃完辛辣香料牛肉咖哩。不浪費才能不虞匱乏。 B: 你確定這樣是明智之舉嗎？我搞不好要叫救護車載你回家哦。 （Edward
A: Have you tried the tandoori king prawns? There are layers of flavor dancing around the palate of my mouth. B: I haven’t tasted it yet. I’m just about to sample the beef vindaloo. I’ve never tried a vindaloo curry before. . . Aargh! My mouth’s on fire! A: Are you alright? Quick! Drink some water. B: I’m in agony. I’ve. . . never. . . eaten. . . anything. . . so hot. . . before. . . in my life! A: I’ll ask the waiter to bring some ice cubes. Waiter! A: 你有試試這道坦都里香料烤明蝦嗎？層層疊疊的味道在我的味蕾上跳舞呢。 B: 我還沒試，我正準備要來試吃辛辣香料牛肉咖哩，我以前從來沒試過辛辣香料的咖哩……啊！我的嘴燃燒了！ A: 你還好嗎？快！先喝一點水。 B: 我好痛苦。我……從來……沒有……吃過……這麼辣……的東西。 A: 我來請服務生給你一些冰塊。服務生! (Edward Jones,
US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg (also known as RBG), 87, died on September 18, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign. Ginsburg became only the second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, when she was appointed to the court in 1993 by president Bill Clinton. She anchored its liberal faction, whittled to four by two appointments since 2017 from US President Donald Trump. The number of justices of the Supreme Court of the Unites States is nine; each