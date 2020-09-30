SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You’re a barbecue pro! (3/5) 你真是個烤肉高手！（三）

A: I almost forgot: we need to pick up some barbecue sauce, paper plates — and also a box of firelighters, or we won’t be able to light the barbecue.

B: Phew! Well remembered. I think the disposable plates are in the next aisle near the plastic wrap.

A: OK, found them. Let’s also grab a roll of aluminum foil in case we need it to cover the cooked food to keep it warm.

Shoppers browse products at an outlet of Jasons Market Place on June 2 in Taipei. 購物者於台北市一間Jasons Market Place門市觀看產品，攝於六月二日。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Good thinking.

A: Right, I think we’ve got everything that we need. Let’s head over to the checkout.

A: 我差點忘記了：我們需要買一些烤肉醬、紙盤──還有一包火種，不然沒辦法生火烤肉。

B: 呼！幸好你記得。我想拋棄式紙盤應該在隔壁走道，靠近保鮮膜的地方。

A: 好，找到了。我們也買一捲錫箔紙吧，搞不好會需要用它來包覆烤好的食物，讓它們保溫。

B: 真是好想法。

A: 好，我想我們應該選齊所有需要的東西了。去收銀台結帳吧。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

