VieShow Cinemas’ Taipei Sun, a digital IMAX movie theater located in Taipei’s Ximending area, closed its doors on Sept. 8 in preparation for the building to be torn down for an urban renewal project. The fate of the mosaic mural The Rising Sun, which is 18.5 meters long and 3 meters high and is located on the second floor, has since become a focus of controversy.
The mosaic mural was created by Yen Shui-long (1903-1997), an important figure in Taiwanese art, whose work ranged from painting, crafts and pottery to advertising design, and who was a pioneer in Taiwan’s arts and crafts. Yen was a cofounder of the Tai-Yang Art Society in 1934, along with Chen Cheng-po, Yang San-lang, Liao Chi-chun and other founding figures of modern Taiwanese art. Yen’s oil paintings cost millions of New Taiwan dollars and his mosaics are estimated to have a market value of tens of millions.
The Rising Sun is one of 16 mosaic murals created by Yen during his lifetime. It was specially crafted for the opening of the theater (then named Sunrise Theater) in 1966 and became the theater’s greatest treasure. The theater and the mosaic are intertwined with the youthful memories of several generations. The magnificent mural is composed of abstract color blocks, yet with the details showing subtle changes in color.
Taipei City Government therefore intervened to facilitate negotiations, and the builder, Songyang Investment Co, Ltd, which is also the owner of VieShow Cinemas’ Taipei Sun, agreed to preserve the mosaic mural properly and look for a suitable place for display. For now, the mural will be dismantled into parts and transported to the builder’s Nangang warehouse for storage.
台北西門町的日新威秀影城九月八日熄燈，將都更改建為綜合商業大樓。位於影城二樓，長約十八點五公尺、高三公尺的馬賽克鑲嵌壁畫《旭日東昇》，其去留成為關注焦點。
《旭日東昇》為著名台灣前輩藝術家顏水龍（一九○三～一九九七）的作品。顏水龍是台灣工藝美術的先驅，其創作橫跨繪畫、工藝、陶藝、廣告設計，並在一九三四年與陳澄波、楊三郎、廖繼春等前輩藝術家共同創立臺陽美術協會，為台灣美術的重要人物。顏水龍的油畫動輒數百萬元，其馬賽克鑲嵌畫據估計也有上千萬的市價。
顏水龍生前創作了十六件馬賽克鑲嵌壁畫，《旭日東昇》為其中之一，是一九六六年應邀為戲院（當時名為「日新大戲院」）開幕而特別製作，成為鎮院之寶，連同戲院承載了許多人的青春回憶。壁畫壯觀宏偉，以抽象色塊構圖，細部卻又表現出細膩的色彩變化。
經台北市政府協調相關單位，日新戲院業主、建商松陽投資事業股份有限公司表示，會妥善保存原作，另覓合適地點規劃重現；目前將對壁畫進行切割，運送至松陽在南港的倉庫保存。
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: Do you think I need to take classes from a calligraphy master if I want to improve my calligraphy? B: You could, but if you want to save money, there are plenty of books available. You could find a style of calligraphy that you like, and then practice copying it at home. A: How about materials? Should I splash out on a top-notch brush and some good quality paper? B: If I were you, I would buy one of those magic calligraphy cloths that you use with water. They also have grids on them to help you structure
Time to brush up on my calligraphy (3/5) 我該重練書法了（三） A: Do you know much about the different calligraphy styles? B: I just know the bare minimum: seal script is the really old one that we still use to engrave name chops. Then there is clerical script, which has wide, fat characters. A: I’m more familiar with semi-cursive script, the one that looks like flowing water, and cursive script, which is the very abstract one, like messy handwriting. B: Don’t forget standard script, which is probably the best place to start for a beginner. A: 你很了解不同的書法字體風格嗎？ B: 我只知道最粗淺的知識︰「篆書」是很古老的字體，我們現在仍然會用在姓名印章上。然後也有「隸書」，字體看起來較寬、較胖。 A: 我比較熟悉「行書」，就是看起來像流動的水那種風格，還有「草書」，很抽象的那種，就像亂七八糟的手寫。 B: 別忘了「楷書」，這也許是最適合新手開始的起點。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: