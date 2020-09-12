The practice of shenzhu (divine pig) “fattened pig” contests today play only a small role in Taiwan’s folk religion, but they are still held within a minority of temples. On Aug. 27, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Rosalia Wu held a news conference advocating for the shenzhu sacred pigs, objecting to the longstanding allowances given to breeders, and calling for strict enforcement of fines against the practice.
Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) researcher Tsun Fang-chu said private breeders keep the animals in cages and force-feed them to fatten them up, and over the long term this increase in weight means that the pigs cannot even move unaided, before finally being inhumanely slaughtered.
According to Council of Agriculture statistics from last year, there were only seven breeders of divine pigs still operating in Taiwan, with the number of pigs being raised having fallen to just 34. However, research has found that, last year, at the Hsinchu County Yimin Festival alone, 31 divine pigs were entered into the competition, 20 of which weighed in at over 600kg. Also, 35 temples throughout Taiwan held these fattened pig contests, accounting for at least 270 animals.
Wu said that worshiping the gods and inhumane treatment of animals are two completely different things, and that there is no good reason for inhumane breeding practices being used in the preparation of animals for divine pig contests. She emphasized that worshipers should have nothing to do with divine pig breeders using illegal animal abuse methods to gain economic benefit.
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)
台灣民俗信仰少數有「賽神豬」大賽，目前仍有少數廟宇舉辦。上月二十七日，民進黨立委吳思瑤舉行記者會替神豬請命，抗議多年來包庇少數飼養戶，要求嚴格執法開罰。
台灣動物社會研究會研究員寸舫筑表示，民眾飼養神豬會使用下窟、灌食增肥等手段，由於神豬長期增肥導致行動癱瘓，最後更會面臨非人道屠宰。
農委會去年曾統計，全國飼養神豬戶剩下七戶，飼養頭數降為三十四頭，但研究會調查，光是去年新竹縣義民祭就有三十一頭神豬參賽，有二十頭為六百公斤以上的超重神豬，而全國舉辦賽神豬比賽的廟宇有三十五家， 且至少還有兩百七十多頭神豬。
吳思瑤表示，虔誠祀奉神明與不人道虐待動物完全是兩件事，而賽神豬也不必然必須使用不人道方式飼養，強調信徒與違法虐待方式謀取經濟利益的神豬飼養戶絕對不可相提並論。
（中央社）
A: Do you think I need to take classes from a calligraphy master if I want to improve my calligraphy? B: You could, but if you want to save money, there are plenty of books available. You could find a style of calligraphy that you like, and then practice copying it at home. A: How about materials? Should I splash out on a top-notch brush and some good quality paper? B: If I were you, I would buy one of those magic calligraphy cloths that you use with water. They also have grids on them to help you structure
A: My favorite calligraphy style is probably cursive script: I like its flowing form. Which is your favorite style? B: I like cursive script too. You should check out works by contemporary Chinese calligrapher Ouyang Zhongshi. His cursive script calligraphy is really stunning. A: Thanks for the tip. I followed your advice and purchased a calligraphy brush and a practice cloth yesterday. I’m going to knuckle down for a long practice session this afternoon. B: Good luck! A: 我最喜歡的書法風格大概是「草書」，我喜歡那自由流動的形式。你最喜歡哪一種風格？ B: 我也喜歡「草書」。你應該去看看當代中國書法家歐陽中石的作品，他的草書書法真的很讓人驚艷。 A: 謝謝你的提議。我昨天聽你的建議去買了一支毛筆和水寫練習布。今天下午要用一段長時間來認真練習。 B: 加油！ （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
