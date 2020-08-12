SPEAK UP 雙語會話

How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？

A: Were there many people at the ballon festival?

B: Yep, there was a crowd of at least 2,000 people. The festival was in a vast grassland area, so there was plenty of space: you could easily find a patch of grass to make your own.

A: It sounds ideal for a picnic.

Hot air balloons are pictured at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County on July 20. 台東縣臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華的熱氣球試演活動，攝於七月二十日。 Photo: Chen Hsien-i, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳賢義

B: That’s exactly what we did. We brought along a picnic hamper and rug and, between us, we demolished a feast: sandwiches, chicken wings, quiche, pork buns, cake, cookies and potato chips, all washed down with copious amounts of lemonade.

A: Wow, I’m surprised the hot air balloon was able to lift off with all the excess baggage.

A: 熱氣球嘉年華有很多人嗎？

B: 有哦，會場起碼有兩千人。嘉年華是辦在一片廣大的草地上，所以有很多空間。很容易就可以找到一塊休息的草地。

A: 聽起來是一個理想的野餐地點呢。

B: 我們就是這麼做的。我們帶了野餐盒跟野餐墊，而且啊，我們一家人嗑光了一頓大餐：三明治、雞翅、法式鹹派、肉包、蛋糕、餅乾跟洋芋片，全部配著大量檸檬汁沖進肚子裡。

A: 哇，熱氣球可以載著你們過量的體重升空，真是讓人驚訝。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times ／台北時報章厚明譯）

