A : Yep, that’s the one. After photos appeared on social media, netizens named it “The Hulk’s House.” It’s an amazing photo op and the perfect opportunity to road test my new DSLR camera.
B : I read about it in the news the other day. The building is apparently quite dangerous and could collapse at any moment. Officials have warned people not to go inside.
A : What a pity. OK, I’ll strike it off the list.
A : 沒錯，就是那裡。照片開始出現在社群媒體後，網友就為建築取了「綠巨人浩克的家」的暱稱。那是一個很棒的攝影景點，而且也是測試我新買的數位單眼相機的絕佳機會。
B : 我前幾天有看到新聞報導。那座建築很明顯是非常危險的，隨時都有可能崩塌。官員已經警告民眾不要擅自闖入了。
A : 真可惜。好吧，我把它從清單上劃掉。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
As the summer vacation of elementary and high school students began last week, Taiwan’s leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced the opening of the world’s first Hello Kitty-themed store in downtown Taipei. Located in the city’s Ximending area, a popular spot among young people and foreign tourists, the pink store offers a variety of items from the cat’s creator Sanrio. Due to high competition among the convenience store chains, 7-Eleven started to open themed stores last year in order to boost business. The 70 ping (231m2) Hello Kitty-themed store is the chain’s 10th and largest themed store. After the original stores
Scientists have predicted for the first time when, where and how polar bears are likely to disappear, warning that if greenhouse gas emissions stay on their current trajectory all but a few polar bear populations in the Arctic will probably be gone by 2100. By as early as 2040, it is very likely that many polar bears will begin to experience reproductive failure, leading to local extinctions, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. The study examines how the bears will be affected under two different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The researchers found that under a business-as-usual emissions scenario,
Just days after rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot. West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump
When he was still only 11 years old, watercolor artist Lin Ying-che, born in Chiayi County’s Puzih City, was taught by Wu Mei-lin, an established artist at the time. Lin would later have to put his dreams of being a painter on hold as he had to turn his attention to looking after his family. Even his wife had no idea that he was able to paint, and it wasn’t until after he retired at the age of 75 that Lin picked up the brush again, after a gap of over 60 years. Over the following decade, he has been