EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Yep, that’s the one. After photos appeared on social media, netizens named it “The Hulk’s House.” It’s an amazing photo op and the perfect opportunity to road test my new DSLR camera.

B : I read about it in the news the other day. The building is apparently quite dangerous and could collapse at any moment. Officials have warned people not to go inside.

A : What a pity. OK, I’ll strike it off the list.

A : 沒錯，就是那裡。照片開始出現在社群媒體後，網友就為建築取了「綠巨人浩克的家」的暱稱。那是一個很棒的攝影景點，而且也是測試我新買的數位單眼相機的絕佳機會。

B : 我前幾天有看到新聞報導。那座建築很明顯是非常危險的，隨時都有可能崩塌。官員已經警告民眾不要擅自闖入了。

A : 真可惜。好吧，我把它從清單上劃掉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: