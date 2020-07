Tainan’s latest photo fetish an accident waiting to happen 擅闖恐變亡美!台南「綠巨人浩克的家」是危樓 地主急掛布條勸阻

In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass in the interests of their own safety.

“The Hulk’s House” is situated on local highway 172. Its walls, blanketed in Boston ivy, give the structure a unique feel and has captured the attention of the public. After a netizen dubbed it “maple tree ruins,” tourists attracted by the building’s beguiling appearance began to search it out. However, as well as standing outside the building, tourists have taken pictures from every corner of the building, including group photos, and even ventured inside in search of novel locations to snap the perfect social media “selfie.” The visitors’ cavalier attitude to safety has caused concern among locals.

Sinhua District Administrator Wu chin-hsi says that construction of the building was never finished and so it has no safety fixtures.

Tourists pose for photographs inside “The Hulk’s House” in Tainan’s Sinhua District on July 13.遊客在台南新化區的「綠巨人浩克的家」內合照,攝於七月十三日。 Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Liberty Times照片:自由時報記者吳俊鋒

Wu adds that a previous earthquake has also caused the building to subside. The building’s age and state of disrepair means that the internal structure has become extremely fragile, Wu says, and a lack of resources to maintain the building means that it is a disaster waiting to happen. Wu even cautions against visitors standing close to the building.(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

台南新化區礁坑里有一處荒棄的連棟透天厝,因外牆爬滿蔓藤植物,被戲稱是「綠巨人浩克的家」,照片上傳IG與FB,成為熱門的網美景點;由於屋齡長達四十三年,建築結構老舊,且沒有欄杆,相當危險,遊客卻屢勸不聽,仍會私自進入,區公所緊急聯繫後,林姓地主已掛起警示的紅布條,呼籲民眾切勿擅闖,以策安全。

綠巨人浩克的家位於南一七二線上,壁面長滿了「爬牆虎」,成為另類的特色建築,引起矚目,也有網友以「廢墟風樹屋」稱之,遊客慕名尋訪,不僅站在外頭,以各角度取鏡、合影,甚至擅自闖入,搶拍新奇網美照,罔顧安全的舉動,令地方民眾擔心。

A banner attached to the abandoned building reads: “Dangerous structure, please do not enter. Respectfully, the landowner.”荒棄的建築掛著紅布條:「危險建物,請勿進入。地主敬告」。 Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Liberty Times照片:自由時報記者吳俊鋒

新化區長吳金喜表示,該連棟透天厝當時並未完工,無任何安全防護設施,之前的地震,曾造成下陷,年久失修,屋內結構脆弱,且乏人管理,真的有潛藏危機,最好連靠近都不要。

(自由時報記者吳俊鋒)