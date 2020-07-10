EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : There have been very few cases of the hantavirus in recent years. How did doctors detect it?

B : A female street vendor saw a doctor for fever, muscle and joint pain and was admitted to hospital. Doctors ran tests and discovered the virus.

A : It sounds similar to a common cold. Are there any other symptoms?

B : Headache, fatigue, nausea and bleeding.

A : 既然這些年來台灣很少發生漢他病毒出血症的病例，醫生是怎麼發現的啊？

B : 有一名女攤販因為發燒、肌肉關節痠痛等症狀去看醫生，收治住院後醫生檢驗出漢他病毒。

A : 這聽起來很像普通感冒耶，漢他病毒還有別的症狀嗎？

B : 頭痛、倦怠、噁心，還有不等程度的出血現象都是。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: