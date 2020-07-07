Tesla overtakes: Toyota and Exxon’s market value in symbolic shifts 汽車、能源新時代：特斯拉市值超越豐田、埃克森美孚

Last Wednesday, Tesla Inc. displaced Toyota Motor Corp. as the world’s most valuable automaker, underscoring investor enthusiasm for a company trying to transform an industry that has relied on internal combustion engines for more than 130 years.

Tesla Inc.’s market value also surpassed Exxon Mobil Corp.’s last Tuesday in a sign that investors are increasingly betting on a global energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Exxon is the world’s second biggest energy company after Saudi state-controlled oil giant Aramco went public late last year.

A Tesla Model 3 car recharges at a Tesla charging station at Cochran Commons shopping center in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on June 24, 2017. 一輛特斯拉 Model 3汽車，在美國北卡羅萊納州夏洛特市Cochran Commons購物中心之特斯拉充電站充電。攝於二○一七年六月二十四日。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

Shares of Tesla, which have more than doubled since the start of the year, climbed as much as 3.5 percent in intraday trading last Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of US$207.2 billion, surpassing Toyota’s US$201.9 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has ignored or broken many of the established auto industry’s rules and norms in the 10 years since he took Tesla public, selling cars online and assembling vehicles in high-cost California. But while his company’s value has soared, there remains a gulf in the scale of his company and the world’s biggest car manufacturers.

Tesla produced 103,000 vehicles in the first quarter, or about 4 percent of the almost 2.4 million made by Toyota, which built its brand on affordability and reliability backed by innovations in large-scale manufacturing.

Electric vehicle charging stations with a solar panel rooftop stand at the Tesla Inc. Supercharger station in Kettleman City, California, US, on July 31 last year. 美國加州凱特曼市的特斯拉超級充電站，屋頂設置有太陽能板。攝於去年七月三十一日。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社

Tesla became the world’s second most valuable automaker in January, when it surpassed Volkswagen AG. It is now worth more than twice the German giant.

After pioneering gas-electric vehicles with the Prius hybrid, Toyota was late to shift to fully electric autos and has wagered heavily on hydrogen fuel cells. The company is now making a series of high-profile investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars. The manufacturer has forecast an 80 percent plunge in profit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and expects it could take until the first half of next year before the auto market recovers to pre-pandemic levels.

The market for electric vehicles is forecast to increase to 10 percent of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, 28 percent in 2030 and 58 percent by 2040, according to a May 19 report by BloombergNEF.

The chassis of a Model S P85D electric vehicle is displayed at the Tesla Motors Inc. retail store in San Jose, California, US, on Aug. 20, 2015. Its battery pack, which weighs 540kg, is designed to be housed in the “skateboard” chassis to improve stability. 特斯拉電動車之獨特「滑板狀」底盤，可見於美國加州聖荷西的特斯拉專賣店所展示之Model S P85D車型。攝於二○一五年八月二十日。其電池組重達五百四十公斤，做成平板狀置於此種底盤可穩定車輛重心。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社

(Bloomberg)

特斯拉上週三取代豐田汽車，成為全球市值最高的汽車製造商，凸顯投資人對一家嘗試為倚賴內燃機超過一百三十年之汽車工業帶來轉型的公司非常有興趣。

特斯拉的市值在上週二也已超過石油巨擘埃克森美孚，此跡象顯示有越來越多投資人押注在淘汰化石燃料的全球能源轉型。

The rear motor and power inverter sit exposed on the chassis of a Tesla Model S automobile inside a Tesla Motors Inc. showroom in Paris, France on Dec. 17, 2015. 特斯拉 Model S之底盤後方，可見馬達與電源逆變器，二○一五年十二月十七日攝於法國巴黎之特斯拉展示廳。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社

埃克森美孚是世界第二大能源公司，僅次於去年底上市的沙烏地阿拉伯國有石油巨頭阿美公司。

自今年初以來，特斯拉的股價已翻漲了一倍多。上週三的盤中交易中，特斯拉的股價上漲了三點五個百分點，使其市值達到兩千零七十二億美元，超越了豐田的兩千零十九億美元。

汽車業已建立的許多規則與常態，在特斯拉上市以來的十年間，都被執行長伊隆‧馬斯克置若罔顧或打破了。馬斯克在網路上賣車，並在高成本的美國加州組裝車輛。他的公司雖然市值飛漲，但特斯拉之規模與全球最大的一些汽車製造商相比，仍有很大的落差。

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks before the unveiling of the upcoming all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California, US on Nov. 21 last year. 特斯拉共同創辦人兼執行長伊隆‧馬斯克，在特斯拉純電皮卡Cybertruck發表前致辭，其背後螢幕顯示演說主題「永續能源已到來」。去年十一月二十一日攝於加州霍桑市之特斯拉設計中心。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

特斯拉在第一季生產了十萬零三千輛車，約為豐田近兩百四十萬輛之生產量的百分之四。豐田的汽車以民眾買得起、性能可靠而著名，其創新技術可被大量製造。

特斯拉在一月份超越大眾汽車，成為市值全球第二之汽車製造商。現在特斯拉的市值是這家德國汽車巨頭的兩倍多。

豐田以Prius混合動力汽車開創了油電複合動力車之先河，卻很慢才轉向純電動車，它先前投入大量資源押注的是氫燃料電池。由於武漢肺炎（新冠病毒病，COVID-19）的影響，豐田目前正對電動車及自動駕駛汽車進行一系列引人注目的投資。豐田預測今年其營收將大減百分之八十，並預計車市要到明年上半年才能夠恢復到疫情爆發前之水準。

Construction workers at the launch of Tesla’s 100 megawatt lithium-ion battery in Jamestown, north of Adelaide, Australia, on Dec. 1, 2017. Tesla switched on the world’s largest lithium ion battery, to distribute power to the electricity grid in Australia. 特斯拉一百兆瓦鋰離子電廠啟用日，施工人員站在電廠前。二○一七年十二月一日攝於澳洲南澳阿德雷德北部的詹姆士敦。特斯拉啟動了世界上最大的鋰離子電池，開始向南澳之電網配電。 Photo:EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

彭博新能源財經在五月十九日的報告中預測，到了二○二五年，電動車之市場將擴大到佔全球乘用車市場的百分之十，到二○三○年將佔百分之二十八，到了二○四○年，將達到百分之五十八。

(台北時報林俐凱編譯)

Questions

1. Describe how Tesla differs from traditional auto makers in terms of the types of energy consumed, factory location and sales channels.

2. Where is the battery pack installed in a Tesla electric car? What is the benefit of this placement?

3. Which part(s) can you find in an electric car: battery, exhaust pipe, fuel tank cap?

4. What is the significance of Tesla’s market value surpassing that of Toyota and Exxon?

(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)