831, Justin Bieber top KKBOX charts 八三么、小賈金曲 稱霸KKBOX年中榜

What are your favorite songs so far this year? Music platform KKBOX recently released its mid-year charts. Taiwanese band 831’s Miss You 3000, theme song of hit drama Someday and One Day, topped the platform’s Mandarin chart as of June 25, followed by Hong Kong singer G.E.M.’s Full Stop and Selfless which took the second and third spots, respectively. The singer now boasts four Top 10 hits.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s Yummy topped the Western chart, followed by Idina Menzel and Aurora’s Into the Unknown, the theme song for Disney’s 2019 animated blockbuster Frozen 2. Bieber and Quavo’s Intentions landed the third place. The original soundtrack for Frozen 2 also became the most popular Western album.

Japanese band Official Hige Dandism’s I Love... took the top spot on the J-pop chart, while South Korean group Super Junior’s 2Ya2Yao! was No. 1 on the K-pop chart. Hits from several popular Korean dramas, such as Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class, also made it to the list.

Members of Taiwanese band 831 take part in an interview at the 14th KKBOX Music Awards at Taipei Arena on Jan. 26 last year. 台灣樂團八三么成員，在第十四屆KKBOX風雲榜頒獎典禮接受採訪，去年一月二十六日攝於台北小巨蛋。 Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報記者陳逸寬

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

今年目前為止，你最喜歡的歌有哪些？音樂平台KKBOX近日發表年中累積排行榜，台灣樂團八三么為神劇《想見你》所演唱的主題曲《想見你想見你想見你》，在六月二十五日為止榮獲華語榜冠軍！香港女歌手鄧紫棋的《句號》與《透明》分居二、三名，並在前十名強佔四席。

加拿大小天王小賈斯汀以《Yummy》登上西洋榜冠軍，緊追在後的是女星伊迪娜曼佐、極光少女歐若拉合唱的《Into the Unknown》，該曲是迪士尼去年賣座動畫強片《冰雪奇緣2》的主題曲，小賈斯汀和饒舌歌手奎佛合唱的《Intentions》高居第三，《冰雪奇緣2》原聲帶則成為最受歡迎西洋專輯。

日本樂團Official髭男dism所演唱的《I Love…》稱霸日語榜，南韓男團Super Junior的《2Ya2Yao!》稱霸韓語榜，《愛的迫降》、《梨泰院Class》等夯劇的原聲帶亦有多首金曲上榜。

(台北時報張聖恩)