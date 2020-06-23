A : Wow. I love zongzi. How does your mother wrap zongzi?
B : We use the outer leaves of the makino bamboo shoots instead of regular bamboo leaves. Stir-fry glutinous rice until part-cooked; set it aside. Cook pork, mushrooms, dried shrimp and shallots, and stir-fry until cooked. Wrap together with the rice and then place them in a steamer.
A : They sound like northern-style zongzi.
A : 哇，我最喜歡粽子了。你媽媽是怎麼包粽子的呀？
B : 我們家習慣用桂竹的筍殼包粽子，而不是傳統的竹葉。首先把一大鍋的糯米炒香到半熟，再把豬肉、香菇、蝦米和紅蔥頭炒到全熟，最後包起來，再放進鍋子把它們蒸熟。
A : 聽起來像是北部粽。
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993. “We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this
To increase sales of his Irwin mangoes, eight years ago, 42-year-old mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng began selling to Japan, becoming the first farmer from Tainan’s Danei District to do so. Yeh says each of his harvested mangoes go through three separate quality checks. Although he originally intended to keep the best ones for the Taiwanese market, Yeh says stringent quality standards for shipping to Japan combined with a high number of repeat orders meant it was not possible to reserve the cream of the crop for domestic consumers. Yeh, who originally worked in the food and beverage industry, nine years ago
Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that
The classic film “Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday last week, as the protests against racism force major TV networks to review their offerings. The 1939 American Civil War epic set a record by winning eight Oscars, and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation. The film’s depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has given rise to criticism. “‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” said HBO Max, which has nearly 35