S Korean showbiz embraces alternative promotions 南韓娛樂圈 創意十足 另類宣傳當道

Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the creative South Korean showbiz industry has tried to resume activities in alternative ways. SM Entertainment has been working with Naver’s V Live to launch a series of shows through the K-pop live video streaming service, allowing entertainers to broadcast live on the platform and chat with their fans.

For the shows, titled “Beyond Live,” SM has employed “augmented reality” (AR) technology in the background created by real-time augmented 3D graphics, while simultaneously providing interactive communication online. Some fans said that the online shows are more fun than real concerts, because they can chat and interact with their idols.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment announced last week that K-pop supergroup BTS will stage a live concert on its YouTube channel on June 14. Korean-American singer Yang Joon-il even held the world’s first “drive-thru” fan signing event late last month, signing for fans who drove through in line outside the Paju Premium Outlet.

Members of boyband BTS promote their new album on the “Today” Show on Feb. 21 in New York. 天團防彈少年團(BTS)上今日秀推銷新專輯，二月二十一日攝於紐約 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

面對武漢肺炎的危機，創意十足的南韓娛樂圈試圖以另類方式重新恢復活動。SM娛樂就和Naver旗下的V Live攜手，透過這個韓流影音串流平台推出一系列節目，該平台可讓藝人直播並和粉絲聊天。

SM娛樂還在名為「Beyond Live」的一系列節目中，特別使用先進的「擴增實境」（AR）科技，以即時擴增立體圖像打造背景，並同步提供互動式溝通。有些樂迷還說線上節目比實體演唱會更有趣，因為可以跟偶像聊天互動。

同時，Big Hit娛樂上週宣布，韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）預計將於六月十四日，在該團YouTube頻道舉辦線上演唱會。而韓裔美籍歌手梁俊日甚至在上月底，舉辦了全球首場「得來速」簽名會，在坡州的折扣商場外，替開車排隊通過的粉絲簽名。

(台北時報張聖恩)