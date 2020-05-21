Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the creative South Korean showbiz industry has tried to resume activities in alternative ways. SM Entertainment has been working with Naver’s V Live to launch a series of shows through the K-pop live video streaming service, allowing entertainers to broadcast live on the platform and chat with their fans.
For the shows, titled “Beyond Live,” SM has employed “augmented reality” (AR) technology in the background created by real-time augmented 3D graphics, while simultaneously providing interactive communication online. Some fans said that the online shows are more fun than real concerts, because they can chat and interact with their idols.
Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment announced last week that K-pop supergroup BTS will stage a live concert on its YouTube channel on June 14. Korean-American singer Yang Joon-il even held the world’s first “drive-thru” fan signing event late last month, signing for fans who drove through in line outside the Paju Premium Outlet.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
面對武漢肺炎的危機，創意十足的南韓娛樂圈試圖以另類方式重新恢復活動。SM娛樂就和Naver旗下的V Live攜手，透過這個韓流影音串流平台推出一系列節目，該平台可讓藝人直播並和粉絲聊天。
SM娛樂還在名為「Beyond Live」的一系列節目中，特別使用先進的「擴增實境」（AR）科技，以即時擴增立體圖像打造背景，並同步提供互動式溝通。有些樂迷還說線上節目比實體演唱會更有趣，因為可以跟偶像聊天互動。
同時，Big Hit娛樂上週宣布，韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）預計將於六月十四日，在該團YouTube頻道舉辦線上演唱會。而韓裔美籍歌手梁俊日甚至在上月底，舉辦了全球首場「得來速」簽名會，在坡州的折扣商場外，替開車排隊通過的粉絲簽名。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. creative adj. 創意 (chuang4 yi4)
2. alternative adj. 另類 (ling4 lei4)
3. augmented reality phr. 擴增實境 (kuo4 zeng1 shi2 jing4)
4. interactive adj. 互動(hu4 dong4)
5. drive-thru n.得來速 (de2 lai2 su4)
The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters. Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor,
In cities, human lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have offered some respite to the natural world, with clear skies and the return of wildlife to waterways. Now evidence of a drop in underwater noise pollution has led experts to predict the crisis may also be good news for whales and other sea mammals. Researchers examining real-time underwater sound signals from seabed observatories run by Ocean Networks Canada near the port of Vancouver found a significant drop in low-frequency sound associated with ships. David Barclay, assistant professor of oceanography at Dalhousie University, the co-author of a paper reviewing the phenomena, examined
A : Wow, the room is so lovely! B : Hey, come out onto the balcony. Look, over there in the distance: you can see tea farmers in straw hats picking tea leaves. A : The terraced hills are so beautiful, and the mountain air is so sweet and fresh. B : Let’s unpack our bags and then we can explore the tea gardens. A : 哇，這房間好可愛哦！ B : 嘿，快到陽台上。你看遠方那邊，可以看到茶農戴著斗笠在摘茶葉。 A : 梯田好美哦，而且山裡的空氣又芳香又清爽。 B : 我們趕快打開行李，下去探索茶園吧。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: