B: So was Spot OK?
A: I checked her over and found she had a wound on her right back leg.
B: Had she been attacked?
A: No, it looks like she had caught her leg on a sharp object. She was still bleeding profusely.
B: 所以小花還好嗎？
A: 我把牠全身都檢查過一遍，結果發現牠右後腿上有一個傷口。
B: 牠是不是遭到攻擊了？
A: 沒有耶，看起來牠是不小心讓腿碰到尖銳的東西。我發現的時候牠還在大量流血。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters. Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor,
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed last week that actor Tom Cruise will be filming his next Hollywood blockbuster in space. The Mission Impossible superstar plans to fly through the atmosphere to shoot a film on the International Space Station (ISS), hoping to become the first actor to achieve this. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on his Twitter page, adding that the move could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to make NASA’s ambitious plans for space travel a reality. According to online
A : Good afternoon. Welcome to Nantou Cha Garden Resort. Are you checking in today? B : Hi, yes, we have a booking in the name of Kuo, staying for four nights. Here’s a copy of the booking confirmation e-mail. A : Thank you. Your deluxe double room with a garden view is already made up. Payment is on checkout. The porter will take your luggage to your room. Have a pleasant stay. A : 午安，歡迎來到南投好茶花園渡假村。請問兩位是今天入住嗎？ B : 嗨，是的，我們有訂房，姓郭，住宿四晚。這邊是確認訂房成功的電子郵件影本。 A : 謝謝您。您訂的茶園景觀豪華雙人房已經準備完成。退房時再付款。行李員會幫您將行李提到房間，祝您住宿愉快。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
In cities, human lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have offered some respite to the natural world, with clear skies and the return of wildlife to waterways. Now evidence of a drop in underwater noise pollution has led experts to predict the crisis may also be good news for whales and other sea mammals. Researchers examining real-time underwater sound signals from seabed observatories run by Ocean Networks Canada near the port of Vancouver found a significant drop in low-frequency sound associated with ships. David Barclay, assistant professor of oceanography at Dalhousie University, the co-author of a paper reviewing the phenomena, examined