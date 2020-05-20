EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: So was Spot OK?

A: I checked her over and found she had a wound on her right back leg.

B: Had she been attacked?

A: No, it looks like she had caught her leg on a sharp object. She was still bleeding profusely.

B: 所以小花還好嗎？

A: 我把牠全身都檢查過一遍，結果發現牠右後腿上有一個傷口。

B: 牠是不是遭到攻擊了？

A: 沒有耶，看起來牠是不小心讓腿碰到尖銳的東西。我發現的時候牠還在大量流血。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: