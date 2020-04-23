Pink (mask) is the new black: fighting gender stereotypes 打破刻板印象 粉紅色口罩引領風潮

Pink is the new black again. In response to media reports of parents complaining that their sons were unwilling to wear pink masks to school, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and top health authorities all wore pink masks at a regular news conference last week to show support for schoolboys who were mocked for wearing “girly” colored masks.

Chen said masks in all colors are the same, and pink masks look just fine, adding that his favorite cartoon character, the Pink Panther, is pink. His remarks have caused a “pink fever” in Taiwan, as officials and celebrities including President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese pitcher of the Seattle Mariners Chen Wei-yin, and world No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying posted photos of themselves wearing pink masks.

Buyers cannot choose the color or pattern of masks under Taiwan’s rationing policy. Since most masks are plain colours, one netizen has attracted attention by posting masks with national flag designs that she bought from a pharmacy in New Taipei City.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, center, and top health officials wear pink masks at a news conference on April 13. 衛福部部長陳時中（中〉和衛生官員四月十三日，在記者會上戴著粉紅色口罩。 Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

粉紅色再度蔚為風潮！為了回應媒體報導有家長反映，他們的兒子不願意戴粉紅色口罩上學，衛福部部長陳時中和衛生主管上週在某例行記者會上，全體戴上粉紅色口罩，力挺因戴上所謂較女性化顏色口罩而被嘲笑的男學生。

陳時中強調所有顏色的口罩都可以戴，粉紅色也不錯，他最喜歡的卡通人物——粉紅豹——正好是粉紅色。這番話在台灣引起一股「粉紅熱」，多位官員、名人，從蔡英文總統，到水手隊台灣強投陳偉殷及世界羽球球后戴資穎等人，紛紛貼出他們戴著粉紅色口罩的照片。

在台灣目前的限量配給政策下，購買者均無法挑選口罩的顏色或花紋。由於大部分的口罩都是素色的，一位網友曬出她在新北市某藥房買到的國旗圖案口罩，立刻吸引到不少目光。

（台北時報張聖恩)