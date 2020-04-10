Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms. Tens of millions of Americans have been under the stay-at-home order in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Asian superstars are making contributions by releasing charity songs. After Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung and Taiwan’s Jay Chou released a charity song, Hong Kong’s Eason Chan and Taiwan’s Jolin Tsai also released an English duet, while South Korean supergroup BTS delivered a mess-age of hope on social media.
Photo: Reuters
照片︰路透
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
公益現場直播「為美國而唱iHeart客廳演唱會」於三月二十九日登場，多位藝人在自宅表演，為兩家慈善機構共募得近八百萬美元（兩億四千兩百萬台幣〉。演唱會由福斯和iHeart廣播網轉播，力促聽眾捐款給「美國賑饑」和「急難救助人員兒童基金會」，兩個組織皆因武漢肺炎爆發而面臨經濟困境。
這場演唱會由歌手艾爾頓強在自家廚房主持，參與藝人有怪奇比莉、新好男孩、莉佐、艾莉西亞凱斯、瑪麗亞凱莉、女神卡卡和提姆麥克羅。根據路透報導，群星透過智慧型手機、家庭攝影機或線上平台來表演。多達數千萬美國人在最近幾週，受到居家令限制必須待在家中。
同時，亞洲巨星們亦推出公益歌曲貢獻一已之力！繼港台天王張學友、周杰倫共同推出公益單曲，港台歌王歌后陳奕迅、蔡依林亦推出英文合唱。南韓天團防彈少年團BTS則在社群媒體散播希望的訊息。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. charity n.
慈善機構(ci2 shan4 ji1 gou4)
2. donate v.
捐款(juan1 kuan3)
3. hardship n.
困境(kun4 jing4)
4. stay-at-home order phr.
居家令、禁足令(ju1 jia1 ling4, jin4 zu2 ling4)
5. contribution n.
貢獻(gong4 xian4)
A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
從照片看新聞
C: Food delivery! B: Hello, I’m not going to open the door: I’m under quarantine for the coronavirus. Please just put the food on the ground and I’ll collect it when you’ve gone. C: What? Er... OK. I’m leaving now. B: Thank you! C: 外送來囉！ B: 你好，我不能開門：我因為新冠病毒所以正在居家隔離。請幫我把食物放在地板上，你離開後我再出去拿。 C: 什麼？呃‧‧‧‧‧‧好的。我現在先走了。 B: 非常感謝你！ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
