Artists raise funds for charities as pandemic hits hard 慈善機構受疫情重創 群星獻唱募款

Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms. Tens of millions of Americans have been under the stay-at-home order in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Asian superstars are making contributions by releasing charity songs. After Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung and Taiwan’s Jay Chou released a charity song, Hong Kong’s Eason Chan and Taiwan’s Jolin Tsai also released an English duet, while South Korean supergroup BTS delivered a mess-age of hope on social media.

Singer Elton John performs at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, US, on Feb. 9. 歌手艾爾頓強在第九十二屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮演出，二月九日攝於洛杉磯 Photo: Reuters

照片︰路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

公益現場直播「為美國而唱iHeart客廳演唱會」於三月二十九日登場，多位藝人在自宅表演，為兩家慈善機構共募得近八百萬美元（兩億四千兩百萬台幣〉。演唱會由福斯和iHeart廣播網轉播，力促聽眾捐款給「美國賑饑」和「急難救助人員兒童基金會」，兩個組織皆因武漢肺炎爆發而面臨經濟困境。

這場演唱會由歌手艾爾頓強在自家廚房主持，參與藝人有怪奇比莉、新好男孩、莉佐、艾莉西亞凱斯、瑪麗亞凱莉、女神卡卡和提姆麥克羅。根據路透報導，群星透過智慧型手機、家庭攝影機或線上平台來表演。多達數千萬美國人在最近幾週，受到居家令限制必須待在家中。

同時，亞洲巨星們亦推出公益歌曲貢獻一已之力！繼港台天王張學友、周杰倫共同推出公益單曲，港台歌王歌后陳奕迅、蔡依林亦推出英文合唱。南韓天團防彈少年團BTS則在社群媒體散播希望的訊息。

（台北時報張聖恩〉