As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the WHO has proposed six tips to cope with anxiety about the pandemic. Firstly, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Secondly, if you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle, including proper diet, sleep, exercise and basic social contacts.
Third, don’t use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor. Have a plan for where to go to and how to seek help. Fourth, get the “facts!” Gather information that will help you accurately determine your risk, so that you can take reasonable precautions. Find a credible source you can trust.
Fifth, limit worry and agitation by lessening the time you spend watching or listening to media coverage that you perceive as upsetting. Finally, draw on skills you have used in the past that have helped you manage adversity. Use those skills to help you manage your emotions.
Photo: Wang Han-ping, Liberty Times
照片︰自由時報記者王涵平
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
武漢肺炎持續爆發中，世界衛生組織則提出六種方法，來解決人們對該流行病的焦慮。一、在危機中如果感到悲傷、緊張、疑惑、害怕或生氣是正常的，與信任的人交談對此有所助益。二、如果你必須待在家中，請保持健康生活方式——包括適當飲食、睡眠、運動、基本社交接觸。
三、請勿吸煙、飲酒或服用其它藥物緩解你的情緒。如果你覺得不知所措，請向衛生工作者或輔導員諮詢。亦可制定計劃，例如該去哪裡及如何尋求幫助。四、了解「事實」真相！收集有助於準確判定疫情風險之訊息，以採取合理預防措施。找到值得信任的可靠消息來源。
五、減少觀看或收聽你認為令人心煩的媒體報導，進而減少憂慮與煩躁。六、利用以前曾讓你成功克服困境的技巧，來協助控管個人情緒。
（台北時報張聖恩)
1. pandemic n.
流行病 (liu2 xing2 bing4)
2. anxiety n.
焦慮 (jiao1 lu4)
3. overwhelm v.
不知所措 (bu4 zhi1 suo3 cuo4)
4. credible adj.
可靠的、可信的 (ke3 kao4 de5, ke3 xin4 de5)
5. agitation n.
煩躁 (fan2 zao4)
A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts recently announced that it has canceled Crystal Boys, a classic gay-themed stage play by Creative Society. The two shows were originally rescheduled from March 21 and 22 to April 25 and 26, but in the end anticipation turned to disappointment. The stage play is an adaptation of writer Kenneth Pai’s famous novel Crystal Boys. The story about Taipei’s gay community was serialized in the late 1970s and published in the early 1980s. The book is one of the earliest literary works dealing with LGBT issues in Taiwan, and
A: It’s only day three of the quarantine, but I’m already getting cabin fever. Do you think it would be OK to take a bit of exercise in the park? B: No way! If we go outside, we’ll be putting others at risk. A: Even if we keep our distance? B: I just think we shouldn’t take the risk. We have to stay inside to protect the elderly and vulnerable people. A: 今天才是隔離的第三天，我已經感覺有幽閉恐懼症了。你覺得去外面公園運動一下可以嗎？ B: 不行！如果我們出門，就會陷其他人於感染的風險中。 A: 就算我們保持距離也不行嗎？ B: 我只是覺得我們不應該冒這個險。我們必須留在家裡，才能保護老年人和身體虛弱的人。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
