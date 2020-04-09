6 tips for anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak 面對全球疫情 六招減輕焦慮

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the WHO has proposed six tips to cope with anxiety about the pandemic. Firstly, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Secondly, if you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle, including proper diet, sleep, exercise and basic social contacts.

Third, don’t use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor. Have a plan for where to go to and how to seek help. Fourth, get the “facts!” Gather information that will help you accurately determine your risk, so that you can take reasonable precautions. Find a credible source you can trust.

Fifth, limit worry and agitation by lessening the time you spend watching or listening to media coverage that you perceive as upsetting. Finally, draw on skills you have used in the past that have helped you manage adversity. Use those skills to help you manage your emotions.

Faculty at Duba Elementary School in Tainan uses claw machines to reduce students’ anxiety on the school opening day on Feb. 25. 台南市渡拔國小的教職員們，在開學日利用夾娃娃機來減輕學童的焦慮，攝於二月二十五日。 Photo: Wang Han-ping, Liberty Times

照片︰自由時報記者王涵平

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

武漢肺炎持續爆發中，世界衛生組織則提出六種方法，來解決人們對該流行病的焦慮。一、在危機中如果感到悲傷、緊張、疑惑、害怕或生氣是正常的，與信任的人交談對此有所助益。二、如果你必須待在家中，請保持健康生活方式——包括適當飲食、睡眠、運動、基本社交接觸。

三、請勿吸煙、飲酒或服用其它藥物緩解你的情緒。如果你覺得不知所措，請向衛生工作者或輔導員諮詢。亦可制定計劃，例如該去哪裡及如何尋求幫助。四、了解「事實」真相！收集有助於準確判定疫情風險之訊息，以採取合理預防措施。找到值得信任的可靠消息來源。

五、減少觀看或收聽你認為令人心煩的媒體報導，進而減少憂慮與煩躁。六、利用以前曾讓你成功克服困境的技巧，來協助控管個人情緒。

（台北時報張聖恩)