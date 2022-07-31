Support for Taiwan in the Japanese Diet is bipartisan and would remain unchanged after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, a visiting delegation of Japanese lawmakers told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The Japanese parliament recognizes the importance of Japan-Taiwan relations, and has shown bipartisan sympathy and support for Taiwan, said former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba, who led the four-member delegation to Taiwan for a four-day visit.
The efforts to further develop and promote bilateral relations are to continue after Abe’s sudden death, added Ishiba, who was Japan’s defense minister from 2007 to 2008.
Photo: CNA
Abe died on July 8 at the age of 67, hours after being shot twice by a man using a makeshift shotgun during an election campaign event on a street in Nara, near Osaka.
The longest-serving Japanese prime minister was viewed by many in Taiwan as a staunch supporter of the nation.
Echoing Ishiba’s views, former deputy minister of defense Akihisa Nakashima said that promoting Japan’s ties with Taiwan had never relied solely on the late former prime minister, but that it was the effort of Diet members across party lines.
The delegation, which consists of lawmakers focusing on defense affairs, visited Taiwan to discuss with officials how the two sides could collaborate on security matters, Nakashima said.
Some European nations had swiftly increased their engagements with Taiwan in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Nakashima said, adding that Japan should make similar efforts to elevate its relations with Taipei.
The delegation, which also includes former Japanese minister of national defense Yasukazu Hamada and Diet member Takayuki Shimizu, has since their arrival on Wednesday met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫).
Asked what security cooperation details were discussed with Taiwanese officials, Ishiba declined to comment, citing confidentiality, but added that the visit provided the delegation with a better understanding of the Taiwanese military’s command and control operations.
The delegation hopes that these insights can contribute to developing Japanese security policy, Ishiba added.
While Japan has the responsibility to contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, whether its defense forces should intervene in the event of a regional conflict remains to be discussed in the country, Ishiba said.
The delegation ended the trip and left for Japan yesterday.
The news conference followed a visit by the delegation to former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) grave at a New Taipei City military cemetery, where the delegates paid their respects to Lee, who died two years ago.
They were accompanied by ambassador-at-large for digital New Southbound Policy initiatives Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), according to the Lee Teng-hui Foundation.
Lin is also the Democratic Progressive Party’s New Taipei City mayoral candidate in November’s local elections.
Lee, Taiwan’s first popularly elected president, who passed away at the age of 97, spoke fluent Japanese and was known for his Japan-friendly views.
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘OUTDATED’: Lawmakers have urged Pelosi to proceed with the trip despite China’s threats, and called on her to convene a vote on ending the US’ ‘one China’ policy Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday said that he was willing to travel to Taiwan with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “See you there!” Pompeo — who visited Taiwan for the first time in March and has urged the US to officially recognize it as a free, independent nation, and establish official diplomatic ties — made the comment amid frothy rhetoric from China and contradictory signals coming out of Washington over Pelosi’s possible visit. The Financial Times on Monday last week first
‘EXCITED TO GO’: Stopping short of saying she would visit Taiwan on her trip, the US House leader said she wants the US Congress to be part of Biden’s Asia agenda There is no reason for China and the US “to come to blows” should US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan during her current trip to Asia, the White House said on Friday, underscoring the international tensions surrounding her travel plans. The remarks by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came as Pelosi offered a rationale for a visit to Asia that she had not before stated. She referred to US President Joe Biden’s focus on Asia and referenced his recent trip to South Korea and Japan, telling reporters: “He has visited there, his vice president has visited, the