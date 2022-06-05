Moscow had reinforced its troops around the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and attempted to cut off the country’s access to the industrial hub, Kyiv said yesterday.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Siverskyi Donets River to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Sievierodonetsk.
“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its efforts, all its reserves in that [Sievierodonetsk] direction,” Gaidai said in a live TV broadcast. “Russians are blowing up bridges, so we could not bring in reinforcements to our boys in Sievierodonetsk.”
Photo: REUTERS
Since being driven back from the capital, Kyiv, Russia has launched a massive assault in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which make up the eastern Donbas region.
For both sides, the fighting in the east has in the past few weeks been one of the deadliest phases of the war, with Ukraine saying it is losing 60 to 100 soldiers every day.
Ukraine’s military yesterday said that Russia had used artillery to conduct “assault operations” in Sievierodonetsk, but Russian forces retreated and Ukrainian troops are holding positions inside the city, about 145km from the Russian border.
Russian soldiers also attempted to advance toward Lysychansk, across the Siverskyi Donets River from Sievierodonetsk, but were stopped, the Ukrainian military said.
Reuters reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and verified that Ukrainians still held part of the city.
In Donetsk province, Russian troops were just 15km outside the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday.
The British Ministry of Defence yesterday said that Russian air activity remains high over eastern Ukraine, with aircraft carrying out strikes using guided and unguided munitions.
DELIBERATIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said international arrivals might receive saliva-based tests and have a shorter home quarantine period A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers
The Jerusalem Post yesterday refused to take down an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), after China demanded that the Israeli newspaper remove the article. Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of Israel’s best-selling English newspaper, wrote on Twitter that he received a call from the Chinese embassy demanding the story be taken down or China would sever ties with the paper and “downgrade relations with the state of Israel.” “Needless to say, [the] story ain’t going anywhere,” Katz wrote. In the interview published on Monday, Wu said that Taiwan is on the front lines of China’s “rapidly expanding authoritarianism,” which is also
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
PARTNERSHIP ACT: President Tsai Ing-wen and US Senator Tammy Duckworth met the day after 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone The US National Guard is planning to cooperate with the Taiwanese military, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, a day after China made its second-largest incursion into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meeting visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai said the lawmaker was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan partnership act, which had received bipartisan support in the US Congress, although it has yet to become law. “As a result, the US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Tsai