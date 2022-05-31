A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers might be shortened.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test required of airport arrivals from certain countries might be switched from a nasal swab test to a saliva-based test, he said.
Separately, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) yesterday said that the government is considering capping the number of inbound travelers at 25,000 per week in the initial stages of reopening the borders.
“We are still in the plateau phase of a COVID-19 outbreak, and we now have about 17,000 travelers entering the country per week. Once the borders are reopened, the number of inbound travelers is likely to be capped at 25,000 per week during the initial stages,” he said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
The Civil Aeronautics Administration is working with airlines to increase flights, he added.
Meanwhile, the CECC yesterday announced that mask regulations and other disease prevention measures would remain in effect until June 30.
People must wear a mask at all times when not at home, even when singing, but they can temporarily remove their mask when eating or drinking, as well as in certain circumstances, including when exercising, having their picture taken, and driving alone in a private vehicle or in a vehicle with family members living in the same household.
Other exceptions include taking part in a live broadcast, being filmed, hosting a broadcast or reporting on a broadcast; giving a speech, a lecture or some other type of public oration; doing outdoor activities related to agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry or aquaculture; and visiting forest recreation areas, beaches or water venues, such as cold or hot springs, spas, saunas or steam rooms.
However, if someone has COVID-19-related symptoms or cannot practice social distancing in an environment with strangers, they are advised to wear a mask, the CECC said.
Taiwan yesterday reported 60,042 new local infections, 61 imported cases and 109 deaths.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said the numbers were slightly lower, but that it might have been due to lower reporting over the weekend.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the new local infections, 468 were cases with moderate or severe symptoms.
As of Sunday, 3,706 people had moderate symptoms, or 0.2 percent of total cases this year, while 1,579 people had severe symptoms, or 0.08 percent, CECC data showed.
Of yesterday’s deaths, 106 people had underlying health conditions, 42 people were unvaccinated and 71 had not received a booster shot, although 38 of them had received a booster, Lo said.
Taiwan’s booster vaccination rate is nearly 70 percent of the total population, while unvaccinated people only account for about 10 percent of the population, he said.
Three of those with severe symptoms are young children: a one-year-old girl with a urologic disease has suspected encephalitis, while a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy who did not have a chronic disease had encephalitis, he said.
The boys’ condition improved after treatment and they were discharged, Lo added.
Additional reporting by Shelley Shan
REOPENING PLANS: Although Taiwan’s COVID-19 infection rate is about the same as among inbound travelers, healthcare capacity is the main factor being considered The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said a policy for reopening national borders to business travelers was being discussed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and “would be announced soon.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 infection rate in Taiwan has increased to about 6 percent, which is about the same as the positivity rate detected among inbound travelers. The tight border control measures imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic began had aimed to keep the virus out, but as the infection rate has increased, stopping the virus at the border is
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks