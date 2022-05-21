The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments setting penalties for economic espionage of up to 12 years in prison or a NT$100 million (US$3.37 million) fine, and banning employees in key industries from traveling to China without permission, as it seeks to stifle theft of key technologies.
The first set of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) stiffens penalties for helping China, Hong Kong, Macau, foreign countries or hostile foreign forces from obtaining, using or leaking business secrets involving “core” technologies through theft, cheating, coercion or reproduction without authorization.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said the amendments would “make Taiwan a model student in a clean supply chain system.”
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
As an advanced country capable of protecting business secrets, Taiwan should be included in mechanisms such as the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Chao added.
Under the amendments, offenders could face five to 12 years in prison or a fine of NT$5 million to NT$100 million.
Meanwhile, the theft of confidential business information would be punishable by a fine of two to 10 times the resulting economic gains, the law states, noting that such profits could be huge.
The penalties also apply to three other forms of espionage: reproducing, using or leaking business secrets of core technologies without authorization or beyond their authorized scope; failing to delete, destroy or conceal business secrets after being told to do so by their owners; and obtaining, using or leaking business secrets despite knowing that they were obtained through criminal means.
If current or retired military personnel, civil servants or public employees are convicted of such a crime, they would forfeit the right to apply for pensions and would be compelled to return amounts already collected, the amendments say.
The Intellectual Property and Commercial Court would hear the first instance of economic espionage cases, and the High Court would hear the first instance of cases that do not involve business secrets or helping hostile foreign forces.
Prosecutors could issue an investigation confidentiality protective order, a breach of which could result in up to five years in prison or a fine of NT$1 million, according to the amendments.
A court could also establish either a dedicated tribunal or a dedicated division to handle cases under the law.
Also passed yesterday were amendments to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (兩岸人民關係條例) forbidding Taiwanese from allowing Chinese-funded businesses to use their names to invest in Taiwan. Offenders could face fines of up to NT$2.5 million.
Chinese profitseeking enterprises that establish their own offices in Taiwan without approval are prohibited from conducting business in the country, while anyone who allows them to use their name to operate in Taiwan could face up to three years in prison or a fine of NT$15 million.
If people who engage in business involving core technologies travel to China without government approval, they could face fines of up to NT$10 million, according to the amendments.
DPP Legislator Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) said that prosecutors sometimes defer prosecution or allow plea bargains when investigating economic espionage cases, as dealing with large enterprises can be challenging.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chang Chi-lu (張其祿) called for caution when defining “core” technologies to balance national security and industrial development.
New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) agreed with the importance of defining “core” technologies and said that establishing a dedicated tribunal might be contradictory to the principle that cases should not be assigned to specific judges.
Additional reporting by CNA
REACHING OUT: President Tsai expressed condolences to the deceased man’s family and wished a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the shooting The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) on Monday called on the US to label organizations associated with the suspect in the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church shooting as domestic terrorists, following accusations that he was a member of a group backing unification with ties to the Chinese government. David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), 68, was arrested on Sunday and is being held in lieu of US$1 million bail at the Orange County Intake Release Center over a mass shooting at the California church that left one dead and five wounded. Local police suspect the shooting was politically motivated after they found notes in
NO CONSENSUS YET: Local governments and the CECC have agreed to change the ‘3+4’ self-isolation policy, but are still mulling what to replace it with The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments have agreed to ease restrictions on close contacts of COVID-19 cases, although the details are still being discussed, the center said yesterday. The discussions follow Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Saturday approving a proposal to shorten the “3+4” policy — three days of home isolation followed by four days of self-disease prevention — for close contacts who have received booster doses. “We did not reach a consensus on how to revise the current restrictions, but we all agreed that the administrative burden must be reduced and the intensity of restrictions must be eased,
OPPOSING CHINESE ‘HOSTILITY’: The bill orders the state secretary to create a plan to regain observer status for Taiwan, saying Taipei is a model contributor to world health US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill into law to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA), demonstrating Washington’s support for Taiwan’s international participation. Friday was the deadline for Biden to sign the bill (S.812), which directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO), and for other purposes.” The 75th WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, from Sunday next week to May 28. The bill, introduced by US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate
LIVING WITH COVID-19: Close contacts with a booster shot would no longer follow the ‘3+4’ policy, instead practicing ‘0+7,’ or self-disease prevention for seven days Close contacts of COVID-19 cases who have received a booster shot no longer need to isolate at home, but should practice seven days of “self-disease prevention,” effective today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting at 12am today, close contacts — people living in the same household — of those confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are exempt from home isolation if they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from other countries show that people who have received a booster shot are