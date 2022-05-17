Close contacts of COVID-19 cases who have received a booster shot no longer need to isolate at home, but should practice seven days of “self-disease prevention,” effective today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting at 12am today, close contacts — people living in the same household — of those confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are exempt from home isolation if they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Data from other countries show that people who have received a booster shot are at a reduced risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and are less infectious, he said, adding that the change allows close contacts with a booster shot to continue working.
Photo: Pin Fang-chao, Taipei Times
Close contacts would no longer be required to follow the “3+4” policy — isolate at home for three days and practice self-disease prevention for four days — but would need to follow a “0+7” policy — practice self-disease prevention for seven days.
Avoiding unnecessary outings, people following self-disease prevention must test negative with a rapid COVID-19 test within two days of leaving home, he said, adding that they must wear a mask and practice social distancing while away from home.
They are barred from dining in at restaurants, attending group meals or gatherings, and going to crowded venues or places where they might have direct contact with strangers, he added.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Close contacts who have not received a booster shot are still required to follow the “3+4” policy, Chen said.
Confirmed cases are still required to quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of self-health management, he added.
Starting tomorrow, people who are 65 or older and not under home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, but who test positive with a rapid COVID-19 test, can be diagnosed as a confirmed case by a doctor and prescribed the oral antiviral Paxlovid, he said.
Those aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test can bring the test kit to a nearby healthcare facility or show it during a telemedicine consultation, and ask the doctor to assess the result, Chen added.
If the patient and the doctor agree on the result, the doctor can report the patient as a confirmed COVID-19 case and evaluate whether Paxlovid should be prescribed.
If they disagree, the doctor can arrange for the patient to receive a polymerase chain reaction test or another rapid test.
People under home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention who test positive with a rapid COVID-19 test and are eligible for a Paxlovid prescription — having met one of the 14 criteria showing that they have a higher risk of contracting the virus — can also receive a prescription from a doctor through a telemedicine consultation, he said.
Taiwan yesterday reported 61,697 new local COVID-19 infections and 29 deaths.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that 28 of the people who died had cancer, a catastrophic illness or underlying health conditions.
Sixteen of those who died (57 percent) were unvaccinated, while 23 (79 percent) had not received a booster shot, Chou said, adding that 17 of them were aged 80 or older.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of 126 new cases with moderate symptoms, 57 (45 percent) were unvaccinated and of 22 new cases with severe symptoms, 11 (50 percent) were unvaccinated.
Taiwan had followed a “zero COVID” strategy because previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 had higher fatality rates, but as the Omicron variant has a significantly lower fatality rate, the nation is easing restrictions and learning to live with COVID-19, Lo said.
Asked whether confirmed cases who test positive after seven days of isolation can be infectious, Lo said studies suggest that the chance of a confirmed case being infectious after 10 days is near zero, while a Japanese study suggests that a virus culture is possible in 11 percent of cases after seven days of isolation.
A study from Singapore suggests that a virus culture is rarely possible in cases after five days of isolation, so only about 5 percent of cases would be infectious after seven days of isolation, he added.
EIGHT-YEAR WINDOW: Avril Haines said that Beijing is closely watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although Moscow’s actions have not sped up Beijing’s timeline The threat posed by China to Taiwan until 2030 is “critical,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday while testifying on worldwide threats at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services. “I think it’s fair to say that it’s critical, or acute,” Haines said when asked by US Senator Josh Hawley if she viewed the threat facing Taiwan to be acute from now until 2030. “It’s our view that they [China] are working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our intervention,” she said, without
NO CONSENSUS YET: Local governments and the CECC have agreed to change the ‘3+4’ self-isolation policy, but are still mulling what to replace it with The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments have agreed to ease restrictions on close contacts of COVID-19 cases, although the details are still being discussed, the center said yesterday. The discussions follow Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Saturday approving a proposal to shorten the “3+4” policy — three days of home isolation followed by four days of self-disease prevention — for close contacts who have received booster doses. “We did not reach a consensus on how to revise the current restrictions, but we all agreed that the administrative burden must be reduced and the intensity of restrictions must be eased,
‘DAMOCLES SWORD’: An Italian missionary said the arrest of cardinal Zen is a blow for the church in Hong Kong, China and the world, signaling great danger ahead China yesterday defended the arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, a move that triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms in the territory. Retired cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested on Wednesday for “colluding with foreign forces.” Pop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩), veteran barrister Margaret Ng (吳靄儀) and cultural studies academic Hui Po-keung (許寶強) were also arrested, the latter as he attempted to fly to Europe to take up an academic post. Cyd Ho (何秀蘭), a democracy
OPPOSING CHINESE ‘HOSTILITY’: The bill orders the state secretary to create a plan to regain observer status for Taiwan, saying Taipei is a model contributor to world health US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill into law to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA), demonstrating Washington’s support for Taiwan’s international participation. Friday was the deadline for Biden to sign the bill (S.812), which directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO), and for other purposes.” The 75th WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, from Sunday next week to May 28. The bill, introduced by US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate