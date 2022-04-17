Taiwanese will demonstrate to the world that their nation is capable of defending its sovereignty and ensure that the future of Taiwan will be decided by its people, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday in pre-recorded remarks at the Global Taiwan National Affairs Symposium.
Organized by Taiwanese independence groups, the symposium was themed “Uphold Taiwanese sovereignty, promote Indo-Pacific alliances.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes to world affairs, the Russia-Ukraine war has shown that authoritarian states pose a threat to democracy, Tsai said, adding that many media reports have compared Taiwan to Ukraine.
Screen grab from YouTube
Taiwan is seeking to uphold its sovereignty, safeguard democracy and stand firm with nations that have similar values and ideals, she said, citing Taiwan’s assistance to Ukraine through donations and medical equipment as an example.
The solidarity of Taiwanese over the past few years has contributed to the development of Taiwan’s national defense industry and its overall economy, Tsai said, adding that only by growing stronger can Taiwan help others.
Increasingly more nations are speaking up for Taiwan and supporting its meaningful participation in international organizations, Tsai said.
“We have shown the world that we are resolved to defend ourselves, and that we can contribute to efforts to further freedom and democracy,” she said.
Lai called on the event for a moment of silence to honor late democracy pioneer Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) and to thank him for his contribution to furthering Taiwanese democracy.
Peng passed away at the age of 98 on Saturday last week. He and two of his students in 1964 published a manifesto, A Declaration of Formosan Self-Salvation, in which he and his coauthors said that Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) dream of “retaking the mainland” is unattainable. The declaration advocated for a “one Taiwan, one China” policy, a new constitution, joining the UN as “Taiwan” and creating a free nation.
Lai said that over the past few years, Taiwan’s standing has improved, despite global challenges and Chinese oppression, and it has bolstered collaboration with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as with the US and the EU.
Many international summits calling for “stability in the Taiwan Strait” is a sign of success for Taiwan’s diplomacy, he said.
Taiwan-US ties have improved greatly, including through former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s statements of support for Taiwan, as well as a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, which underscored the US’ interest in a stable Indo-Pacific region, the vice president said.
Taiwanese must stand united, and uphold sovereignty and democracy to ensure that only they decide their country’s future, Lai said.
Taiwan is also pursuing international collaboration on carbon emissions reduction, as the nation is doing its part to conserve the environment, he said.
Such endeavors would also make Taiwan stronger, Lai added.
