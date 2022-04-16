Russia might be in default after it tried to service its US dollar bonds in rubles due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, financial ratings agency Moody’s Corp said on Thursday.
It would be Moscow’s first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
Russia made a payment due on Monday last week on two sovereign bonds — maturing this year and in 2042 — in rubles rather than US dollars, as it was mandated to do under the terms of the securities.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia “therefore may be considered a default under Moody’s definition if not cured by 4 May, which is the end of the grace period,” Moody’s said in a statement. “The bond contracts have no provision for repayment in any other currency other than dollars.”
Moody’s said that while some Russian euro-denominated bonds issued after 2018 allow payments in rubles under some conditions, those issued before 2018 — such as those maturing this year and in 2042 — do not.
“Investors did not obtain the foreign-currency contractual promise on the payment due date,” Moody’s said.
Russia has repeatedly said that it wants to service its debt, but counters that the West has prevented it from paying by imposing crippling sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Russia in 1998 defaulted on US$40 billion in domestic debt, and devalued the ruble under then-Russian president Boris Yeltsin because it was effectively bankrupt after the Asian debt crisis and falling oil prices shook confidence in its short-term ruble debt.
This time, Russia has the money, but cannot pay because its foreign exchange reserves — the world’s fourth largest — which Putin ordered be built up for just such a crisis, are frozen by the US, EU, UK and Canada.
It could be Russia’s first major debt default in more than a century. Even when the Soviet Union collapsed, Russia assumed its foreign debt.
In 1918, Bolshevik revolutionaries under Vladimir Lenin repudiated Tsarist debt, shocking global markets, as Russia had one of the world’s biggest foreign debt piles.
With the bonds worth nothing, some holders of the Tsarist notes used them as wallpaper.
The Soviet Union stopped servicing loans to the US and Sweden after World War II.
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
FREEING UP BEDS: The shift to home quarantine came as the nation reported its second-highest daily increase this year and signed a contract for more treatment drugs New Taipei City residents aged 65 or younger who contract COVID-19, but are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms can now quarantine at home, the New Taipei City Government said yesterday, as it adopted a new Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) protocol on a trial basis. The announcement came as the center yesterday reported 439 new domestic cases, the second-highest daily increase this year. Given the “shockingly high” transmission rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and that most of those infected only have mild or no symptoms, the city is asking people who meet certain conditions to quarantine at home, New
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to
‘DEVELOPMENT HALL’: Chiang Wan-an’s remarks are bold and forward-thinking, but he must be prepared to face mounting pressure from within the KMT, a party source said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Friday proposed changing the name of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei to the “Taiwan Development Memorial Hall” (台灣建設紀念館), to commemorate all Taiwanese who helped build the nation over the past seven decades. Taiwanese should look at the larger picture when determining the memorial hall’s role in history, Chiang said. Former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) protected the Republic of China and contributed greatly to the development of Taiwan during the Cold War era, an achievement that should be the goal of any political party in Taiwan,