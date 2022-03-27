An application from Lithuania to open a representative office in Taiwan has been received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The ministry expressed its sincere welcome to Lithuania for opening an office in Taiwan and would assist as necessary, it said.
Confirmation of the application came after Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said that her country was well prepared to open such an office.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are fully ready to open a Lithuanian trade office,” Armonaite told the Central News Agency. “And I just sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, so that we could receive the official certificate so that we can open it officially, but the preparatory work is already being conducted. And we are fully ready now.”
Ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said that after Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on July 20 last year announced that Taiwan would open a representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania began the amendment process to set up an office in Taiwan.
The Taiwanese Representative Office opened on Nov. 18.
In late September last year, Lithuania’s parliament passed a legislative revision that gave the green light to open a representative office in countries like Taiwan with which the Baltic state does not have formal diplomatic relations.
Armonaite said at the time that the move by parliament would allow Lithuania to explore overseas business opportunities by boosting economic ties with other countries.
Taiwan and Lithuania are at the strategic forefront of defending democracy and freedom, and have become two like-minded partners in safeguarding their shared ideals and values, the ministry said.
Both sides have supported each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic, overcoming difficulties posed by the disease, it said.
The ministry said it firmly believes that after an office has been established on each side, Taiwan and Lithuania would step up cooperation in a wide range of fields, including post-pandemic economic recovery, trade and investment, and education and scientific research, as well as supply chain security.
Lithuania has faced political and economic pressure from Beijing over its decision to allow the use of the word “Taiwanese” in the name of Taiwan’s representative office in the Baltic state.
Taiwan typically uses “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office” as names for its de facto embassies in most countries, mainly because the host country adheres to Beijing’s “one China” principle.
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘PULLING WEEDS’: Some college students thought four months of military service is not enough, while others said that time spent training should be put to better use College students are calling for conscription reform in light of the war in Ukraine, although views diverge on length of service. Observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has underlined the need for Taiwan to review its compulsory military service system, which requires men born after Jan. 1, 1994, to serve for four months, National Taiwan University student council president Chang Cheng-yu (張承宇) said yesterday. However, service length is not as key as providing all citizens with general defense training, he said. Everyone should be trained in basic response measures such as first aid, transportation and coordination, as well as up-to-date combat technologies and
SOUTH CHINA SEA: US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said if deterrence fails in the disputed area, ‘my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win’ China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built up in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday. US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificially enlarged islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s
REUNIFICATION LAW? Chen Ming-tong said he does not see China adopting such a law, as it would put too much pressure on Beijing to set a timetable to achieve it It is “highly unlikely” that China would invade Taiwan this autumn, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told lawmakers yesterday, amid reports of a leaked Russian intelligence document suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is considering doing so. “I believe this so-called leaked document is part of cognitive warfare targeting Taiwan,” Chen told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, but stopped short of naming China or Russia. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is scheduled to hold its 20th National Congress this autumn, the party’s main task is to maintain stability, Chen said. It is