Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Honduras was bracing itself for potential violence as more than 5 million people voted yesterday to replace Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the US.
Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro led opinion polls last month, but the ruling right-wing National Party (PN) — whose candidate is charismatic Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura — has had the benefit of better organization and greater resources to run its campaign.
Opposition fears of a rigged poll and reports of pre-election intimidation have led to high tensions.
Photo: Reuters
“If the PN wins the election, even legitimately, there will be a worrying level of violence,” said political analyst Raul Pineda, a lawyer and former PN lawmaker.
Four years ago, Hernandez stood for and won an unconstitutional second successive term amid cries of fraud from the opposition and international observers.
That sparked a widespread month-long protest, with the subsequent government crackdown leaving more than 30 people dead.
Photo: Reuters
“There is sufficient fuel ... for a new electoral crisis to break out,” said Eugenio Sosa, a sociology professor at the National Autonomous University of Honduras.
The concerns come for a country already ravaged by violent gangs, drug trafficking and hurricanes, in which 59 percent of the population of 10 million live in poverty.
Many are expecting the worst.
“A kind of paranoia has developed, people are preparing for war” by stocking up on food and water, Pineda said.
However, he said that pressure from Washington — which wants to reduce the triggers for Central American mass migration to the US — along with a large corps of international observers, should at least ensure a transparent vote.
Polls were to open at 7am and close at 5pm in a single round of voting.
The crucial moment when “violence could happen” would come three hours later when the National Electoral Council (CNE) is due to announce early results, Center for Democracy Studies executive director Gustavo Irias said.
“To avoid it will depend on the attitude taken by different political actors, election observers and the US embassy,” Irias said.
About 18,000 police and as many soldiers were to be on duty around the country.
The PN has been in power since Manuel Zelaya — Castro’s husband — was ousted in a 2009 coup supported by the military, business elites and the political right.
Corruption and drug-trafficking scandals have engulfed Hernandez and many of his inner circle in the past few years, including Asfura.
Asfura was last year accused of embezzling US$700,000 of public money and was also linked in the Pandora Papers to influence-peddling in Costa Rica.
The third major candidate of 13 in the presidential race, the Liberal Party’s Yani Rosenthal, spent three years in a US jail after admitting to laundering drug-trafficking money.
These scandals have played into former first lady Castro’s hands.
“People won’t vote for Xiomara, they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents,” Pineda said.
Castro, of the Libre party, led some opinion polls last month by 12 to 17 percentage points.
She has said that if victorious, she would switch the Central American country’s diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing.
However, a close aide on Tuesday last week said that she had not made a final decision on the matter.
‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Taiwan’s envoy said that official wording framing Taiwan-China issues as not about unification or independence counters the narrative Beijing wants Use of the phrase “democratic Taiwan” by Germany’s new coalition government in official document shows that Taiwan-China issues are not about “independence” against “unification,” but about democracy against authoritarianism, Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) said yesterday. Germany’s Social Democratic Party, Free Democratic Party and the Greens — known as the “traffic light coalition” for their colors — on Wednesday inked a coalition agreement following elections on Sept. 26. The agreement, a blueprint for their governance for the next four years, mentions “Taiwan,” which is unprecedented, showing that the new German government is paying close attention to cross-strait peace and supports Taiwan’s
BIDEN NOD: A China watcher said that the inclusion of Taiwan is notable, as it is the only democratic state on the list that Washington does not officially recognize Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) are to attend the US-led Summit for Democracy on Dec. 9 and 10, the government said yesterday, after US President Joe Biden announced the list of guests for the virtual event. The US Department of State on Tuesday announced a list of 110 invited participants, including Taiwan, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan and the UK. China and Russia were not invited, and Beijing expressed anger at the decision to invite Taiwan. The summit is to revolve around three key themes: Defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting
China said it would punish businesses and political donors with links to individuals supporting Taiwanese independence after it fined Taiwanese conglomerate Far Eastern Group (遠東集團). “Businesses and financial sponsors associated with supporters of Taiwan independence will be penalized according to law,” Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters on Monday, according to a statement from her agency. Zhu said that backers of independence undermine cross-strait relations and risk instability in the region. Zhu made the remark as she responded to a question about whether the punishment Far Eastern received earlier on Monday was connected to China’s efforts to sanction Taiwanese
‘REMAIN VIGILANT’: The CECC said that the COVID-19 situation in neighboring countries is still severe, so it is not considering easing border controls at this point About 35,500 rooms are expected to be available at quarantine hotels and centralized quarantine facilities for Taiwanese returning to the nation from abroad between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, up from 29,600 rooms announced previously, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) early this month said 26,000 rooms were available at quarantine hotels and that the CECC planned to make 3,600 rooms available at government quarantine facilities. The center announced the capacity expansion at an inter-ministerial meeting on COVID-19 prevention at the Executive Yuan yesterday morning. The CECC told the meeting that COVID-19 cases