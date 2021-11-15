Nearly 200 nations on Saturday came together on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiations, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises.
Rich nations stood accused of failing at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to deliver much-needed finance to vulnerable states at risk of drought, rising seas, fire and storms.
COP26 President Alok Sharma rounded up the negotiations, telling delegates: “It is now decision time, and the choices you are set to make are vitally important.”
Photo: AFP
However, China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the final summit decision text.
As the final deal was clinched, a tearful Sharma said: “I apologize for the way this process has unfolded. I am deeply sorry,” before banging down his gavel.
Delegates entered the talks charged with keeping the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C to 2°C within reach, and with finding the funding for nations most at risk of climate-related droughts, floods and storms supercharged by rising seas.
Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal, but said that it was “not enough.”
“We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe,” he said.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said the talks had achieved nothing but “blah, blah, blah,” echoing earlier comments.
Laurence Tubiana, the architect of the Paris deal, said that “COP has failed to provide immediate assistance for people suffering now.”
Yet a statement from the European Commission said the deal had “kept the Paris targets alive.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government hosted the talks, insisted the deal was a “big step forward,” even if much more work needed to be done.
The final text urged nations to accelerate efforts to “phase down” unfiltered coal and “phase out” inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.
Large emitters China and India had opposed the mention of the polluting fuels, and the language in the final text was significantly more nuanced than earlier drafts.
The deal also called on all countries to accelerate their emissions cuts by submitting new national plans by next year, three years earlier than agreed in Paris.
However, after resistance from rich nations led by the US and the EU, the text omitted any reference to a specific finance facility for the loss and damage climate change has already caused in the developing world. It instead only promised future “dialogue” on the subject.
“For some loss and damage may be the beginning of conversation and dialogue, but for us this is a matter of survival,” Maldives Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology Shauna Aminath said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it had responded to a request for chip supply chain information from the US Department of Commerce. TSMC said in a statement that it had submitted answers to a questionnaire issued by the department, which asked that it be completed and returned by yesterday to address a global chip supply shortage. The chipmaker said that it did not disclose any confidential information about its customers. On Sept. 23, the US government held a meeting with TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and other companies on progress made by the industry to address issues in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it plans to roughly double its capacity expansion over the next three years to cope with rapidly growing demand for chips used in high-performance computing (HPC) applications and electronic devices. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a global digital transformation as lockdowns led to a surge in demand for PCs and other devices that connect to the Internet, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. Chip demand also rose due to increased usage of contactless payment tools and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, it said. “We started speeding up our capacity expansion at the beginning of last year,
MUM ON ITINERARY: The source said that if the US military airplane stays for three days, that would show Washington’s trust in Taiwan, despite the lack of formal ties A delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan has signaled the “strategic clarity” of Washington’s policy toward Taiwan, and they might visit Japan or South Korea next to promote the US’ Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a military affairs expert said yesterday. A US Navy C-40A aircraft, reportedly carrying six US lawmakers, on Tuesday afternoon departed from Manila and landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) later in the day. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on Tuesday confirmed that a group of US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan, while the American Institute in Taiwan referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn. Cornyn
‘GRAVE CHALLENGE’: The defense ministry pledged to make any attack as painful as possible for China by improving Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities China’s armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan’s key harbors and airports, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, offering its latest assessment of what it described as a “grave” military threat posed by its giant neighbor. China has been ramping up military activity around Taiwan, including by repeatedly flying warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In a report it issues every two years, the ministry said China had launched what it called “gray zone” warfare, citing 554 “intrusions” by Chinese warplanes into its southwest ADIZ between September last year and the end of August. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)