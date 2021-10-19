Yesterday was the first time in 193 days that all daily COVID-19 case numbers returned to zero, with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reporting no new infections or deaths.
“This is the first time since April 8, which was 193 days ago, that we reported zero ... locally transmitted cases, imported cases and deaths,” said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), who also heads the CECC’s disease surveillance division. “Of course, we are glad to see the numbers return to zero, but we need to work hard to keep up the good work.”
Chou said that a total of 356,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday and yesterday, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 62.4 percent, with 84.61 doses administered per 100 people.
Photo courtesy of the CDC
Separately at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning, a reporter asked Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, whether Taiwan was close to lowering the COVID-19 alert to level 1.
“You can say so,” Chen said.
Asked if it could be lowered to level 1 by next month, Chou said at the news briefing that it could be lowered by then, but that the CECC was still discussing comprehensive criteria for adjusting the alert level and would make a public announcement as soon as a final decision is made.
Photo: CNA
Asked about a physician’s remark that border control measures would most likely be eased after May next year, Chou said: “Reopening the national borders is a very big decision, and it would depend on the global COVID-19 situation and Taiwan’s preparedness for it.”
Reopening borders is a frequently discussed issue, and changes in the government’s policy would be announced when a final decision is made, he said.
Chen urged people to get vaccinated as early as possible, adding that mixing vaccine brands might be possible next month, depending on supply.
Asked to confirm whether mixing COVID-19 vaccines would be an option for the public from next month, Chou said that the decision would be made according to the supply of vaccines in Taiwan and specialists’ recommendations.
As of 1pm yesterday, more than 860,000 people, or 63.6 percent, had booked an appointment for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first phase of the 12th round of vaccinations, which opened at 10am yesterday, he said.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that the city can administer up to 200,000 doses of vaccines per week, but asking for 600,000 doses to be administered in two weeks for the 12th round of vaccinations was overwhelming to the city’s healthcare capacity.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the center would assist local governments in meeting this challenging task by adding five vaccination stations.
That meant an extra batch of more than 45,000 people could book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday afternoon, Chuang said.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday issued a rebuttal to former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who said a fistfight in the Legislative Yuan might have been “provoked from the outside” to destabilize Taiwan. Rice made the comment in an online discussion about the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and the US hosted by the Policy Exchange forum in London on Thursday. On mention of Taiwan, she was quoted by The Australian as predicting that Beijing would use paramilitary forces and acts of sabotage to destabilize the nation. “There was a fistfight in the Taiwanese parliament a few weeks ago
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55