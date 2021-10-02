President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday thanked the nations that supported Taiwan when the world’s largest freediving organization removed the national flag during a live feed after China’s official broadcaster complained.
The International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) removed Taiwan’s flag during a live broadcast of the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus on Tuesday, in which five Taiwanese divers competed.
The organization said that it removed the flag after the broadcaster complained that displaying the flag would affect its broadcast of the event, leaving Taiwan as the only one among the 44 participating nations without a flag.
Photo courtesy of AIDA Taiwan via CNA
The organization on Thursday apologized, saying: “We learn from our mistakes and we’ll set different streams from now on to prevent this from happening again.”
However, AIDA Taiwan said that even though AIDA president Alexandru Russu had apologized to the Taiwanese delegation on the day of the event, the organization would not show the flag again during the broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday.
AIDA Taiwan said it was given two options: Either leave the space for the flag blank or compete under the banner of Chinese Taipei, as the nation did in the Tokyo Olympics.
The Taiwanese athletes subsequently asked the organizers to leave the space blank, as the flag used in the Olympics “signifies the long oppression [of Taiwan] by China” on the international stage, AIDA Taiwan said in an open letter published on Facebook. “If AIDA International could so easily take down the national flag of one of their member states simply because of the Chinese market or sponsors’ will, we raise the question where is the spirit and dignity of AIDA as a non-profit organization when facing such temptations.”
AIDA Taiwan called on the organizers to explain their decision and initiate an internal investigation into the matter, while urging other participating nations to support Taiwan’s request.
Japan was the first among at least 10 countries that subsequently requested the organizers remove their flags in solidarity with Taiwan.
“AIDA Japan strongly requests AIDA International. Please remove the Japanese flag from the competition list on YouTube LIVE,” AIDA Japan said in an open message. “We cannot overlook the situation that only Taiwan is disadvantaged. We want to share the pain with Taiwan.”
Countries that removed their national flags included Germany, Russia, South Korea and the US.
“I thank the athletes from these countries for showing their will and supporting Taiwan,” Tsai wrote on Facebook.
When entering Thursday’s competition, Taiwanese participants flashed the national flag.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) office yesterday said in a statement that the broadcaster complained and threatened to end the broadcast, as it feared that Chinese might see the Republic of China flag.
The decision to remove the flag without consultation is unacceptable, the office said, rejecting the organizers’ apology.
It urged Beijing to allow the display of the flag, saying that the broadcaster’s move contributed to many China-friendly Taiwanese becoming alienated.
The office also thanked the athletes of other nations who stood with Taiwan and requested that their flags be removed.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang and Shih Hsiao-kuang
‘GENEROUS’: National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said that the nation’s economic performance so far this year justifies a bigger-than-expected rise A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said. “However, we are
BACK IN BUSINESS: Amusement arcades, Internet cafes, KTVs and board game venues could also reopen next week if the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday eased some COVID-19 restrictions for public transportation, performances, exhibitions and sports event venues, effective immediately, as it also announced its conditions for reopening some banned recreational venues, including KTVs and amusement arcades, from Tuesday next week. As the local COVID-19 situation is under control, some ministries have modified the disease prevention guidelines for the businesses they supervise, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Starting from this week, eating and drinking will be allowed in the stations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp and the Taiwan Railways Administration,” Chen
‘FIGHT FOR VICTORY’: Eric Chu said his election victory would be the beginning of the DPP’s worries and that he would open all channels of communication with China Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) was yesterday elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman in a four-way race that included outgoing chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Chu, 60, garnered 85,164 votes, or 45 percent of the 187,998 KMT members who cast ballots. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) trailed behind with 60,632 votes, followed by Chiang with 35,090 votes and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5,133 votes. Voter turnout was 50.71 percent. This will be Chu’s second time heading the party. He was elected KMT chairman in an unopposed by-election in January 2015 and resigned in January
HARD-WON FREEDOM: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said that power has been increasingly consolidated in the hands of the public, with soaring engagement online and offline Taiwan is a “bright spot” of democracy in a world becoming steadily less democratic, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said on Sunday, before warning about its fragility in the face of autocratic adversity. In the “Last Look” segment of his weekly TV show Fareed Zakaria GPS, the anchor cited examples ranging from successful elections to unrestricted Internet access to illustrate “Taiwan’s thriving democracy.” By contrast, he began the five-minute segment by highlighting what Hoover Institution senior fellow Larry Diamond calls a “democratic recession,” in which the world has lost more democracies than it has gained over the past five years. “But amidst all this backsliding,