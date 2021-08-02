The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two deaths, and urged four groups of people who are eligible to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to register online before noon tomorrow.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said six of the local infections tested positive during or upon ending isolation.
The infection sources of eight cases have been identified, while one remains unclear and three are under investigation, he said.
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
Chen said six cases were reported in New Taipei City, four in Taipei and one case each in Taoyuan and Taichung.
The CECC reported two imported cases from India and Mexico.
It also said two people with underlying health conditions had died of COVID-19.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said one of the deceased was a man in his 60s who had chronic diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and spondylitis, and was living in an institution.
He said the man on Tuesday underwent testing as a close contact of a confirmed case, and was hospitalized after the result came back positive the next day.
He died on Friday, which is a case of rapid deterioration after hospital admission, Lo said.
Chen said people who are in the top three priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, as well as pregnant women, who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days before Wednesday next week should register for the second dose using the national vaccination booking system before noon tomorrow.
Local governments have voiced concerns that some elderly people might lack the skills to register and make appointments online.
Chen said the issue was discussed at a meeting with the Cabinet on Saturday.
Officials at the meeting decided that the system should be revised to allow registration and bookings for groups of people, such as long-term care institution residents and elderly people who need to be assisted by borough wardens.
They also decided that Taiwanese without a National Health Insurance number should be allowed to register for vaccination using their national ID number or household ID number, Chen said.
Pregnant women, people who need to travel abroad for official business or emergencies and people who developed serious adverse events after receiving the first dose of the vaccine should be allowed to get vaccinated at contracted hospitals designated by local governments, after being evaluated by a healthcare facility, he added.
Chen said the conclusions of the meeting would be discussed with local governments, and the items might be revised if the governments find them difficult to implement.
Reporters asked whether the CECC would change its strategies after US media reported on an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is as contagious as chickenpox and appears to cause more severe illness.
CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said the virus circulating in Taiwan is the Alpha variant, and experiences in many countries have shown that vaccines provide effective protection against it, especially in reducing deaths and severe illness from COVID-19.
It is crucial to stop the Delta variant at national borders and prevent it spreading in local communities, he said.
Chen said no vaccine can provide 100 percent protection against diseases and that immunization is only one of the many layers of protection against infection.
Non-pharmaceutical measures, including crowd controls, wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing, are still important actions that must be taken, he added.
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
A TAIWAN FIRST: The duo are the first badminton players from Taiwan to climb an Olympic podium, and Tai Tzu-ying has a shot at doing the same today Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) yesterday won the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport when they prevailed over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the final of the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. As of yesterday, Taiwan had bagged seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004. Taiwan moved to No. 17 in the
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an
NO ‘ONE CHINA’ LIE: The appropriations act passed the US House of Representatives with a vote of 217-212, but still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a foreign assistance spending bill with an amendment forbidding that funds be used to create, procure or display maps depicting Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China. The amendment was introduced by five Republican representatives — Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher — and passed unanimously in a bundle with a dozen other amendments. “This is a common sense measure,” Tiffany said, speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their