The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths, while saying that 30.97 percent of the population has been vaccinated.
Of the local cases, 13 were male and three female with an onset of symptoms reported between Sunday and Wednesday, it said.
New Taipei City recorded seven cases, while Taipei had five, Kaohsiung had two, and Taoyuan and Chiayi City had one each, the center said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Fourteen of the local cases had known sources of infection, while two had unclear links with confirmed cases, it said.
One of two new imported cases is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from the US on Tuesday, the center said.
The other is a Taiwanese man in his 70s who had lived in Cambodia for an extended period, the center added.
The new cases bring the nation’s total to 15,637 — 14,158 of which are locally transmitted infections reported since May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 COVID-19 cases in a single day.
To date, 787 people have died of COVID-19 in Taiwan, including 775 since May 15.
“The nation’s overall COVID-19 situation continues to head in a more-controlled direction,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
As of Wednesday, 7,588,692 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the nation — 7,273,091 first doses and 315,601 second doses, CECC data showed.
Of the population, 30.97 percent have been vaccinated, or 32.31 doses administered per 100 people, Chen said.
As of 5pm yesterday, 9,890,412 people had registered their intent to be inoculated against COVID-19 on the national online booking system, the center said.
On 1922.gov.tw, 5.52 percent had opted to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine — one of three options now available, along with the Moderna vaccine and the vaccine manufactured by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗).
Another 39.11 percent had opted to receive the Moderna vaccine, while 1.3 percent had opted to receive the Medigen vaccine, the center said.
Meanwhile, 48.09 percent of those registered said they were willing to receive either the AstraZeneca or the Moderna vaccine, while 0.23 percent said that they would receive AstraZeneca or Medigen, and 0.97 percent said they would receive Moderna or Medigen, it added.
The center said that 4.78 percent of those registered opted to to receive whichever vaccine was available.
On Tuesday, the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine was added on the site as an option for people aged 20 or older.
Additional reporting by CNA
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an
STAY VIGILANT: Although a level 2 alert would raise the limit on indoor gatherings to 50, people should still wear masks and practice social distancing, the center said A nationwide COVID-19 alert is to be lowered from level 3 to 2 on Tuesday, but strict border controls would remain, the government said yesterday. The level 3 alert in place since May 19 is to end on Monday, with a level 2 alert in place from Tuesday until Aug. 9, the Executive Yuan said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference in Taipei that over the next two weeks, people should still wear masks at all times outdoors, except while eating or drinking, and practice social distancing. The maximum
PLANNING NEEDED: The committee also backed the inclusion of Medigen’s vaccine in the national program, but the CECC must first meet with the firm to discuss supply The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) yesterday agreed to a mix-and-match approach for COVID-19 vaccines, and approved the inclusion of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine in the national vaccination program. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said it was agreed at an ACIP meeting yesterday morning that a mix-and-match approach was acceptable for people receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Most people in the first three COVID-19 vaccination priority groups have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Chen said. Specialists in the committee said people in those groups