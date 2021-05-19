State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has one week to come up with a plan to maintain a stable power supply, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday, after the nation had two rolling blackouts in five days.
In a national address yesterday morning, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) described the situation as “hardly acceptable,” and asked the ministry and Taipower to “review our national electricity distribution in the wake of climate change and a booming economy.”
On Monday, power outages affected about 660,000 customers nationwide between 8:50pm and 9:40pm, as Taipower was caught unprepared by the unusually high demand for power this month, Wang said.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
Peak usage on Monday was 37.44 gigawatts, a record for the month of May and the sixth-highest on record, she said.
“We are still in the month of May and the temperature is already 38oC,” Wang said. “Added to our booming economy, with factories running 24 hours a day, we produced a new record for power consumption in May.”
Wang said that Taipower had scheduled annual inspections and repairs for many generators this month, not expecting peak demand to arrive so early.
“As power consumption patterns change, we must also change our strategy for scheduling repairs and maintenance,” she said.
“In the short run, we must spread out the repair and maintenance period of our power plants, and in the long run, we need to shore up the grid’s stability and develop new sources of power to enhance long-term energy security,” Wang said.
Taipower chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) said all the power plants undergoing maintenance would return to full operations before next month.
“We planned to have them online by the beginning of summer, but the high temperatures began two months early,” Yang said.
Asked if households and businesses can expect more blackouts this summer, Yang said that Taipower would maximize the available capacity and give users as much warning as possible ahead of any blackouts.
He also asked for people’s help in reducing usage.
“We have not reached the peak for the year yet, and given the growth in use, we have to prepare as best as possible,” Yang said. “I ask for businesses and household users to cooperate with us so that we can get through the summer safely.”
Asked about Taiwan’s ongoing drought, Wang said this year’s plum rain season has been disappointing.
“We can expect the plum rain season to probably be on the low side,” she said, “I hope before June arrives, we can find 518,000 tonnes of water through emergency sources to provide stable supply.”
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
ENFORCING CAUTION: Certain entertainment facilities are to close nationwide to prevent people traveling there from high-risk areas in the north, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 in light of surging cases in the two cities. The enhanced disease prevention measures for level 3 are to be implemented until May 28, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. With 180 locally transmitted cases confirmed yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government must take immediate action to protect the public, referring to measures stipulated in the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). Other counties
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
RISING TRANSMISSION: The center yesterday reported 333 domestic cases, including 241 cases linked to a cluster of infections from Taipei’s Wanhua District From 12am tomorrow to June 18, foreign nationals who do not hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 333 local and two imported cases of COVID-19. Transits through Taiwan will also be suspended during the month-long period, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “The policy is aimed at conserving the nation’s disease prevention capacity,” he said. Although there had been few imported COVID-19 cases in the past few days, inbound travelers would still take up some