The Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) yesterday warned Taiwanese businesses operating in Myanmar of the highly risky situation in the nation after a Taiwanese company was damaged in a fire amid protests against a military coup on Feb. 1, while the nation’s representative office in Myanmar advised Taiwanese firms to fly the national flag at their premises.
Dozens of protesters were on Sunday killed by the Burmese military in Hlaingthaya Township in the nation’s largest city, Yangon, and several factories were burned down and ransacked, including one run by a Taiwanese company.
After the industrial area had been put under martial law by the military junta the previous night, a Chinese garment factory owned by Global Fashion (全球時尚) and a Taiwanese shoe-making factory owned by Tsang Yih were allegedly set on fire, with the cause being investigated by the authorities, magazine The Irrawaddy reported.
“According to information received by the OCAC a day earlier, the situation there has deteriorated, and some Taiwanese businesses have been affected,” OCAC Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) told reporters before giving a report at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Tung urged Taiwanese businesses in the area to remain on high alert and to swiftly contact the nation’s representative office when necessary.
Asked whether the government would arrange charter flights to bring Taiwanese back from Myanmar, he said the OCAC would provide all necessary assistance, but that a final decision would be made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The nation’s representative office in Myanmar had earlier advised Taiwanese companies to fly the national flag and hang signs stating that they are Taiwanese to avoid being confused with Chinese businesses.
The office “suggested Taiwanese businesspeople hang signs in Burmese reading ‘Taiwanese company’ at their factories and to hang our country’s national flag, and explain to local workers and neighbors that they are a Taiwanese factory.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that only one Taiwanese company was caught up in the violence, with 10 Taiwanese trapped inside the premises, although they were safe.
Taiwanese firms in Southeast Asia have previously been confused for Chinese companies during protests, including in 2014 when thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Hanoi.
Separately yesterday, Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told reporters that Taiwanese banks in Myanmar were operating as normal.
Three local banks have branches in the nation — Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行).
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
CHANGING TRENDS: A world report showed that in 2019, non-hydro renewables surpassed nuclear power in global electricity generation, environmentalists said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that reviving the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant project would be impossible, adding that the government has always believed that the power plant should not be started. Su made the remarks in response to questions by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) about a campaign by environmentalists to hold a referendum on a government plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) on the grounds that it would damage the algal reefs there. Lu asked if the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant