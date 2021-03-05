Hundreds of people yesterday gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of a 19-year-old protester shot and killed at a demonstration against military rule.
Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was shot in the head and killed in the city of Mandalay on Wednesday, while wearing a shirt bearing the message: “Everything will be OK.”
Mourners, many of them young like her, filed past her open coffin and sang protest songs, raised a three-fingered salute of defiance and chanted slogans against the Feb. 1 military coup that has plunged the country into turmoil.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Angel was one of 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to a UN tally.
A spokesman for the junta did not respond to a request for comment on the killings.
Sai Tun, 32, who attended the funeral, said he could not come to terms with what had happened to her.
Photo AFP
“We feel so angry about their inhuman behavior and really sad at the same time,” he said.
“We’ll fight dictatorship until the end. We must prevail,” he added.
Despite the slogan on her shirt, Angel was aware of the risk as she headed to the protest, posting details of her blood type, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death.
The phrase on the shirt quickly went viral on social media among opponents of the coup.
More than 50 people have been killed as the military struggles to impose its authority, in particular on a generation that has grown up in the past few years under a government led by democracy champion Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
The military, which ruled for nearly 50 years until it began stepping back from politics a decade ago, said an election that Aung San Suu Kyi won in a landslide in November last year was marred by fraud. The election commission dismissed the complaint of fraud.
In the central town of Monywa, family and friends mourned the death of young poet T.Z. Win, who was also killed on Wednesday.
The day before he was killed, he posted a poem on Facebook with the line: “The louder the song of the youth, the more the whole world will be cleansed.”
