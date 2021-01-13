US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra on Monday shared photographs of his meeting with his Taiwanese counterpart, Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新), at the US embassy in The Hague, after Washington lifted restrictions on official contacts with Taipei.
Two days earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he was lifting the “self-imposed restrictions” on US-Taiwan relations.
“Made some history today: Welcomed Taiwan Representative Chen to our Embassy,” Hoekstra wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Glad that our @StateDept colleagues around the world will now be able to host our friends from this vibrant democracy on our Embassy grounds.”
Photo: Screen grab from the Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands’ Facebook page
Chen replied on Twitter that she was pleased and honored to visit the US embassy in The Hague for “the very first time in my diplomatic career.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Hoekstra’s improved relations with Chen, but cannot reveal the details of meetings with other governments, Department of European Affairs Deputy Director-General Kendra Chen (陳詠韶) told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday.
The US Department of State on Monday also announced that a closed-door meeting between US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) had been held that day at 11:30am.
Hsiao should resume the daily flag-raising at the Twin Oaks Estate in Washington, which ended in 1979, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said yesterday.
Then-US president Barack Obama’s administration expressed its dissatisfaction after then-representative to the US Shen Lyu-shun (沈呂巡) held a flag-raising ceremony at the estate on Jan. 1, 2015.
Hsiao should also move the Republic of China flag hanging inside the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York City outside to mark the breakthrough in ties, especially as the office and the UN headquarters are both on 42nd Street, Chen said.
The government has been taking steady and practical steps to deepen bilateral partnerships in different areas, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
‘NO MORE’: Pompeo’s decision was not rushed before the change of administration, but was the result of a long review of Taiwan-US ties, a US assistant secretary said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced that the US Department of State is voiding long-standing restrictions on how US diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, just a little over a week before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Pompeo instructed executive branch agencies to consider “all ‘contact guidelines’ regarding relations with Taiwan ... to be null and void.” “For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States government took these actions
‘HARD DECISION’: The international medical society now only refers to Taiwanese groups as from ‘Chinese Taipei,’ after the WHO asked that it make the change Two Taiwanese medical groups have been forced to change the word “Taiwan” in their membership names for the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) to “Chinese Taipei,” due to a request by the WHO. The two groups are the Taiwan Society of Radiological Technologists (TWSRT) and the Taiwan Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (TAMRT). On Dec. 23 last year, the TAMRT posted on Facebook screenshots of a letter it received from the ISRRT, informing it that the two groups’ membership names would be changed from “Taiwan - TWSRT” and “Taiwan - TAMRT” to “Chinese Taipei - TWSRT” and “Chinese Taipei
DEPARTURE CEREMONY: Guam’s governor hailed the US’ move to end restrictions on contacts with Taiwanese officials, saying it would help the territory build ties with Taipei A humanitarian charter flight, carrying dozens of people who had either been stranded on Guam and Saipan amid border closures or were in need of medical treatment, arrived in Taiwan at 5:25pm yesterday. The flight, operated by China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with 47 passengers and 13 crew aboard. Five of the passengers had applied to local hospitals for treatment of tumors, heart arrhythmia or other conditions, and were approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, while four more are family members, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the spokesman
LUXURY DEMANDS: Taiwanese living in China reportedly said the rooms looked like prison cells, but the CECC said the rooms were intended to prevent infections About 46 percent of the government’s quarantine rooms made available for returning residents were booked on the first day they were open for reservation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported three new imported cases of COVID-19. Tightened quarantine regulations, requiring inbound passengers to be mainly quarantined in hotels and centralized facilities, or “one person per housing unit” if in private housing, are to be implemented from Friday. The CECC on Wednesday announced that it would make 1,500 to 2,000 centralized quarantine facility rooms available to returning Taiwan residents, as the Lunar New Year holiday nears, and on