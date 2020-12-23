The political head of Tibetans in exile yesterday welcomed legislation passed by the US Congress that reaffirms the rights of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a move that infuriated China.
China regards the exiled Dalai Lama as a dangerous “splittist,” or separatist, and the latest show of support from the US Congress could increase already tense ties between the two nations.
Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), which is known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, said that the passing by the US House of Representatives and the Senate of the Tibet Policy and Support Act (TPSA) was historic.
Photo: Reuters
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US of meddling in its internal affairs and warned the US against signing the legislation into law.
China seized control of Tibet after its troops entered the region in 1950 in what it calls a “peaceful liberation.” Tibet has since become one of the most restricted and sensitive areas in the country.
The Dalai Lama fled into exile in India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
The legislation calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Tibet’s main city of Lhasa, the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama and the preservation of Tibet’s environment.
The legislation also proposes a “regional framework on water security” and greater participation from the community in dialogue with China on monitoring the region’s environment.
“The People’s Republic of China has already completed water transfer programs diverting billions of cubic meters of water yearly and has plans to divert more waters from the Tibetan plateau in China,” the bill said.
Environmental groups and Tibetan rights activists have expressed concern about China’s hydropower ambitions in the region, saying they could affect downstream water supplies.
China has said its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama’s successor, which many see as a coercive attempt to control Tibet, where ethnic Tibetans make up about 90 percent of the population.
“By passing the TPSA, Congress has sent its message loud and clear that Tibet remains a priority for the United States and that it will continue its steadfast support for His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the CTA,” Sangay said.
“This is a victory for the Tibetan freedom struggle,” he added.
DISEASE PREVENTION: While regulations for holding major events will not be changed, the CECC reminded local governments to have emergency response plans The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first domestic case of COVID-19 since April, ending 253 consecutive days of no local transmission. It also announced three imported cases from the Philippines. The new local case — No. 771 — is a close contact of case No. 765, a New Zealander in his 60s, who is an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The center on Sunday said that the New Zealander might have transmitted the disease to two other pilots — case No. 760, a Taiwanese pilot in
Shares of drug developer SCI Pharmtech Inc (SCI, 旭富製藥) yesterday plunged by their daily limit to NT$112 after a fire broke out on Sunday at the company’s plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), killing a Filipino worker and causing about NT$800 million (US$28.05 million) in losses. The fire began at about noon when the production lines were processing chemical solutions, the Taoyuan-based company said. Because of the chemicals stored in the plant and strong winds, sporadic explosions occurred and the blaze soon spread to the factories of four other companies. Taoyuan firefighters said they expect to bring the fire under control this
INTERFERENCE: Hong Kong believes that the Taiwanese government influences students to take part in ‘subversive actions’ when they return home, a source said The Hong Kong Government might order Hong Kong universities to cease exchanges with Taiwanese universities to prevent students’ involvement in political activities, a source said yesterday. National security legislation imposed on the territory by Beijing in June empowers the Hong Kong government to interfere in educational exchanges. Article 9 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stipulates that the Hong Kong government “shall take necessary measures to strengthen ... supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools.” Hong Kong government officials believe that
MESSAGE: The transit of the USS ‘Mustin’ shows the US would not tolerate China encroaching on Taiwan’s territory, a National Taiwan University academic said The USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait yesterday, the 12th time this year that a US warship transited the waterway. The US 7th Fleet said in a statement that the Mustin conducted a routine transit in accordance with international law. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” the statement read. The Ministry of National Defense said that the US vessel entered the Strait from the north and headed south.