Taiwan is close to US Democrats, not just the Republican Party, Tsai says

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Backing Taiwan has bipartisan and mainstream support in the US, an environment conducive to deepening ties between the two nations, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she reassured Taiwanese of the government’s rapport with both US Democrats and Republicans.

Tsai wrote on Facebook that the government closely monitors the situation in the Taiwan Strait and maintains contact with neighboring countries to uphold regional peace and stability, which has a stabilizing effect on the stock market and anchors the nation’s economy.

Ongoing relations with both houses of the US Congress, think tanks — government-based or otherwise — and civic groups would remain unchanged regardless of which political party wins the US elections, Tsai said.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a national security meeting at the Presidential Office on Saturday last week. Screen grab from the Presidential Office Web site

While the number of seats in both houses is subject to change, support for Taiwan — and the legislation and arms sales under review — would not, Tsai said.

“The US is holding an election with a record number of voters. No matter what the result, the election is a demonstration of the country’s democratic will,” Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) wrote on Facebook earlier yesterday.

Hsiao said that many friends in Taiwan have a favorite candidate and are concerned about the result, but she has been interacting with Democrat and Republican friends over the past two decades — even more so since she assumed her post in July — and can say that many in both parties are friends of Taiwan.