Backing Taiwan has bipartisan and mainstream support in the US, an environment conducive to deepening ties between the two nations, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she reassured Taiwanese of the government’s rapport with both US Democrats and Republicans.
Tsai wrote on Facebook that the government closely monitors the situation in the Taiwan Strait and maintains contact with neighboring countries to uphold regional peace and stability, which has a stabilizing effect on the stock market and anchors the nation’s economy.
Ongoing relations with both houses of the US Congress, think tanks — government-based or otherwise — and civic groups would remain unchanged regardless of which political party wins the US elections, Tsai said.
Screen grab from the Presidential Office Web site
While the number of seats in both houses is subject to change, support for Taiwan — and the legislation and arms sales under review — would not, Tsai said.
“The US is holding an election with a record number of voters. No matter what the result, the election is a demonstration of the country’s democratic will,” Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) wrote on Facebook earlier yesterday.
Hsiao said that many friends in Taiwan have a favorite candidate and are concerned about the result, but she has been interacting with Democrat and Republican friends over the past two decades — even more so since she assumed her post in July — and can say that many in both parties are friends of Taiwan.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
JOINT LETTERS: Parliamentarians from seven European countries said Taipei deserved a seat at the WHA meeting next week, given its exemplary performance against COVID-19 A total of 106 lawmakers from seven European countries have sent letters urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 18 and 19 with a reduced agenda due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the annual meeting is to take place from Monday to Saturday next week. In separate letters addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parliamentarians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
JUGGLING GLOBAL GIANTS: At a National Security Council meeting, the president pushed the idea of a trade agreement with the US and stabilizing cross-strait relations President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the government to bolster self-defense capabilities, improve relations with the US across party lines, and stabilize economic and social order. The directives were issued at a National Security Council meeting, which was held earlier yesterday amid an increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. In anticipation of the Chinese Communist Party’s fifth plenum this week and the US presidential election, Tsai last month had also instructed the council to form a task force to increase intelligence gathering on possible scenarios, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told a