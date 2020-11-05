Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said she yesterday discussed an “economic bubble” for business travelers with Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).
Speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Wang said that businesses with “urgent affairs” that require the participation of foreign visitors in Taiwan can apply to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for assistance.
“Our plan is to apply to the Central Epidemic Command Center [CECC] in the order of urgency and necessity,” Wang said. “We will clearly lay out the number of visitors, how long they will be in Taiwan and the measures that will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Photo: CNA
Industry representatives at the meeting discussed the need for such a bubble with Wang, Shen and Chen.
“Right now we are focusing on business bubbles where foreign professionals apply on a case-by-case basis,” said Chen, who heads the CECC, adding that the center would consider countermeasure proposals by different government departments before considering regularizing such visits.
Wang said needs differ in terms of what visitors want.
“Some would like to be in and out quickly, others are willing to endure a quarantine to have more freedom of movement in the country,” Wang told reporters.
Wang said one idea floated by Shen at the meeting was to let commercial visitors conduct business while confined to a quarantine hotel.
Another possible measure would be to find those in the general population who already have COVID-19 antibodies to act as chaperones to ensure the compliance of anti-virus measures, Wang said.
The ministry has received a few, but urgent applications, she said, promising swift action.
“We will put together concrete measures before discussing them with the CECC, certainly before the end of the year,” she said.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
TAKEOFF INCIDENT: Chu Kuan-meng was a member of a band and loved fishing, the military said, adding that he was to be promoted from captain to major Air force pilot Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍) was killed yesterday after ejecting from his F-5E jet over the sea off Taitung County. He was 29. The jet from the 7th Tactical Flight Wing crashed into the water after Chu ejected. He was retrieved from the water and taken to Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead. He is survived by a wife and a one-year-old daughter. The Taitung County Fire Department said that it was informed of a suspected jet crash off the Jialulan (加路蘭) area in Taitung City and confirmed the incident with the Ministry of National Defense at 7:55am. A medical
JOINT LETTERS: Parliamentarians from seven European countries said Taipei deserved a seat at the WHA meeting next week, given its exemplary performance against COVID-19 A total of 106 lawmakers from seven European countries have sent letters urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 18 and 19 with a reduced agenda due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the annual meeting is to take place from Monday to Saturday next week. In separate letters addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parliamentarians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,