Taipei considering travel bubble for businesspeople

By Angelica Oung





Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said she yesterday discussed an “economic bubble” for business travelers with Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

Speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Wang said that businesses with “urgent affairs” that require the participation of foreign visitors in Taiwan can apply to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for assistance.

“Our plan is to apply to the Central Epidemic Command Center [CECC] in the order of urgency and necessity,” Wang said. “We will clearly lay out the number of visitors, how long they will be in Taiwan and the measures that will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

From left, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin and Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC) chairman Lin Por-fong attend a news conference after a breakfast meeting hosted by the CNAIC in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Industry representatives at the meeting discussed the need for such a bubble with Wang, Shen and Chen.

“Right now we are focusing on business bubbles where foreign professionals apply on a case-by-case basis,” said Chen, who heads the CECC, adding that the center would consider countermeasure proposals by different government departments before considering regularizing such visits.

Wang said needs differ in terms of what visitors want.

“Some would like to be in and out quickly, others are willing to endure a quarantine to have more freedom of movement in the country,” Wang told reporters.

Wang said one idea floated by Shen at the meeting was to let commercial visitors conduct business while confined to a quarantine hotel.

Another possible measure would be to find those in the general population who already have COVID-19 antibodies to act as chaperones to ensure the compliance of anti-virus measures, Wang said.

The ministry has received a few, but urgent applications, she said, promising swift action.

“We will put together concrete measures before discussing them with the CECC, certainly before the end of the year,” she said.