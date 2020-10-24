Taiwan’s first round-the-island cruise liner yesterday docked in Kaohsiung on a four-day voyage launched as part of the tourism industry’s efforts to boost domestic travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having embarked the previous day from the Port of Keelung with about 1,200 passengers, the Explorer Dream, operated by Genting Hong Kong (雲頂香港), docked at Kaohsiung with plans to sail to Hualien.
Although the pandemic has greatly hampered travel around the world, the tour operator said that such voyages are being introduced amid a recovering local tourism industry, thanks in large part to the nation’s effective disease prevention efforts.
Photo: Hung Chen-hung, Taipei Times
The maiden cruise was well-received, with 80 percent of the tickets having been sold, the tour operator said.
The vessel can accommodate 3,630 passengers, but the number was reduced so that social distancing and other disease prevention measures could be observed, it said.
The ship’s passengers must take precautions, such as wearing masks in public spaces and practicing social distancing when seated, it added.
Photo: CNA
Genting Cruise Lines said that the agricultural industry is being promoted in a special area aboard the ship, where 72 local products are available for sale and free samples are offered for more than 50 of them.
Lion Travel Service (雄獅旅行社), which partners with the cruise line, said that seven voyages are to embark from Kaohsiung or Tainan, and that after Nov. 27, winter tours would be introduced, with at least one vessel embarking from Kaohsiung each month.
The voyages embarking from Kaohsiung would be four or five-day tours, and would be similarly priced to the Keelung tours, Lion Travel president Andy Yu (游國珍) said.
More tours are to be introduced if the market responds well, Yu added.
Fares start at NT$8,900 per person, Yu said.
Each passenger spends about NT$2,500 each time the ship docks, so a considerable amount is added to local economies, he added.
ATTACK UNLIKELY: China would become ‘pariahs internationally for just the wanton destruction of Taiwan’ and would have little to gain from it, Trump’s security adviser said A top White House official on Friday urged Taiwan to build up its military capabilities to protect against a possible invasion by China, saying that Beijing would have that ability in 10 to 15 years. US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Security Forum that a missile attack by China against Taiwan would be much too destructive. An amphibious attack is a possibility, although at the moment it is beyond China’s capability, he said. However, China could combine that threat with “gray zone” operations, embargoes, harassment and other actions to intimidate the nation if Taipei does not build
TAKES THE CAKE: Chinese diplomats tried to take photographs of people attending a National Day event in Suva, before reportedly assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Chinese embassy in Fiji over a fracas at its Double Ten National Day event at a Suva hotel, while a lawmaker demanded that the ministry file a lawsuit against Chinese embassy personnel for injuring a Taiwanese diplomat at the event. The Grubsheet news blog on Sunday and New Zealand-based Asia-Pacific Report Web site yesterday reported that two members of the Chinese embassy in Suva tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 to take photographs of
TAIPEI REACTIONS: Joanne Ou decried China’s ‘gangster diplomacy,’ while MOFA said its Fiji counterpart dealt fairly with the incident and protected the trade office’s rights The world should denounce the actions of Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji against a Taiwanese diplomat during a National Day celebration in Suva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday as it thanked the Fijian government for its help after the Oct. 8 incident. Two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Oct. 8, and a Taiwanese diplomat who tried to stop them taking photographs suffered a head injury. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing that the ministry
TIT FOR TAT? Messages sent through channels have urged Washington to drop its prosecutions of Chinese researchers or see Americans put at risk Chinese officials warned their US counterparts as early as the summer that they might detain Americans in China if the US does not stop prosecuting Chinese academics linked to the Chinese military, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. China sent repeated warnings through multiple channels, including the US embassy in Beijing, the report said. The message has been blunt: The US should drop prosecutions of the Chinese academics in US courts, or Americans in China might find themselves in violation of Chinese law, the newspaper cited sources as saying. The US has charged several