Hundreds of Thai protesters yesterday gathered in defiance of a sweeping crackdown after authorities moved to crush months of pro-democracy demonstrations by imposing emergency powers and rounding up the leaders of the movement.
Protesters chanted “Prayuth get out” and “Free our friends” as they confronted police at Ratchaprasong, a busy junction in central Bangkok, despite a new decree banning groups of more than four people.
Student leaders had earlier taken to social media to urge supporters to take to the streets.
Photo: AFP
The government of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who initially took power in a 2014 coup, has been the target of mounting, student-led protests which are also taking aim at the nation’s unassailable monarchy.
After the emergency measures were announced, riot police dispersed hundreds of protesters who camped overnight outside the prime minister’s office.
Three of the movement’s leaders were among nearly two dozen arrested, including Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, said Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, another prominent figure whose own arrest was streamed live on Facebook.
Anon Numpa said that he was forcibly taken by helicopter to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand “without my lawyer.”
“This is a violation of my rights and is extremely dangerous to me,” he wrote on Facebook.
It was not immediately clear how those arrested were accessing their social media accounts.
There had been unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when protesters crowded around the royal motorcade carrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn, raising the three-fingered gesture of defiance adopted from The Hunger Games books and movies.
“In the past when the royals drive by, we cannot even walk around the area. We have to stop everything and kneel on the ground,” a protester said. “I am so surprised. It is happening now, we are changing a lot and it has moved forward. We are breaking taboos.”
The emergency measures also allow the seizure of “electronic communications equipment, data and weapons suspected to cause the emergency situation,” a Thai government spokesman said in a statement.
“These are orders banning gatherings of five or more people ... and banning distributing of news through electronic media that can affect national security,” the spokesman said.
Leading opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit decried the crackdown, calling for the government to “free all arrested people.”
“The government must quickly find a way to respond to protesters’ demands, otherwise the situation will fan out nationwide,” he said.
The protest leaders have repeatedly said that they wish only for the monarchy to adapt to modern times. Their demands include the abolition of a strict royal defamation law — which shields the king from criticism — and for the monarch to stay out of politics.
People in India have extended their good wishes to Taiwan as it marks Double Ten National Day today. As an independent nation, the prosperity and development of Taiwan should be met with corresponding treatment in the international community, people wrote online. The posts were made as Taipei accused China of trying to impose censorship after Beijing’s embassy in New Delhi advised journalists in India to observe the “one China” principle. Indian newspapers have printed advertisements for Double Ten National Day, which prompted the embassy’s message on Wednesday. “There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities