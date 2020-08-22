MAC says it is monitoring Chinese recruitment drive

By Chung Li-hua, Lin Chia-nan and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with Staff Writer





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it was keeping a close watch on China’s latest recruitment initiative targeting young Taiwanese scientists.

Any interactions with China that breach the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) would be dealt with accordingly, it added.

The council’s remarks follow the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology’s announcement on Thursday that it was seeking to recruit Taiwanese scientists in certain prioritized areas with an offer of a monthly subsidy of 15,000 yuan (US$2,167).

The title and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are pictured on a podium at the council’s offices in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

The “Taiwanese young scientist exchange program” aims to further promote technological exchange and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said, adding that it would sponsor 10 researchers to conduct a short-term visit in China, no less than six months.

It added that the program was prioritizing research in health sciences, ecological agriculture and information science.

The MAC said that China has been aggressively pushing its “one country, two systems” agenda following the announcement of “Xi’s Five Points” — based on a speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Jan. 2 last year — and attempting to recruit Taiwanese talent for technological research and development.

Such efforts appear as blatant “united front” tactics to incorporate Taiwan under Beijing, the council said, warning people to be on increased alert of Chinese efforts to attract Taiwanese talent in high-tech industries, or industries that are of strategic importance.

The council added that the Ministry of Education in 2018 issued a notice to public and private schools and research institutions, reminding incumbent or full-time academics not to join any national research programs in China, including the “Thousand Talents” program, without government approval.

Full-time teachers at public or private schools are also banned from taking up a teaching position in China, the ministry said at that time.

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday said it encourages domestic academics to conduct international exchanges and that China is one of the international platforms for academic exchanges.

However, international exchanges should be carried out in compliance with government regulations with regard to intellectual property protection, it said, adding that ensuring “freedom of research” is also important.