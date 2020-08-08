Taiwan’s exports last month rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to US$28.2 billion, ending four months of declines, thanks to robust demand for electronics used in remote working and distance learning as COVID-19 infections spiked abroad, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The pickup was a pleasant surprise, as the ministry last month bet on a year-on-year retreat of 1.5 to 4 percent.
“Semiconductors as well as information and communications products continued to benefit from 5G deployment and demand for laptops, desktops, tablets and TVs,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Shipments of electronic components expanded 15.5 percent to US$10.98 billion, advancing by a double-digit percentage for the eighth month in a row, Tsai said.
Exports of semiconductors gained 16.6 percent, while capacitors and resistors soared 33.6 percent, the ministry’s report showed.
Easing declines in the prices of raw materials, base metals and other non-tech products helped push overall exports into expansion mode, although they remained significantly cheaper from price levels a year earlier, Tsai said.
The pickup in exports is likely an isolated episode, as this critical economic barometer might falter again, with a retreat of 0.5 to 2.5 percent this month and beyond, Tsai said.
Export volume might improve quarter by quarter in the second half of this year on the back of the peak season, but would have difficulty beating last year’s results, Tsai said.
“That is because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and revived US-China trade tensions generate severe uncertainty,” Tsai said, adding that major technology firms have provided cautious guidance for this quarter and shy away from comments for next quarter due to poor order visibility.
Shipments to China expanded 12.7 percent, while those to the US gained 7.8 percent, the report said.
Exports to Europe, Japan and ASEAN markets have not picked up, but the pace of decline tapered off, Tsai said.
Imports weakened 6.8 percent to US$22.83 billion, allowing Taiwan to keep a trade surplus of US$5.37 billion, a 48.8 percent bump year-on-year, the report said.
Cheaper fuel prices underpinned the trend, Tsai added.
Imports of capital equipment increased 13.2 percent due mainly to local firms purchasing semiconductor equipment to maintain technology leadership and expand capacity, Tsai said.
“It is safe to say that the worst [economic fallout] of the virus outbreak is over for Taiwan, with a high degree of uncertainty globally,” she said.
In the first seven months, exports managed a mild 0.5 percent gain to US$182.62 billion, whereas imports slipped 1.3 percent to US$159.49 billion, the ministry said.
“Non-tech products will continue to drag down overall shipments for the rest of the year, despite stabilized prices,” Tsai said.
‘WEAK POSITIVE’: The man arrived in Taiwan in May and was quarantined for two weeks, Chen Shih-chung said, adding that he might be infected a long time ago The government is considering tightening mask-wearing rules again in light of a potential domestic COVID-19 infection, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, six of which are imported. The other case involves a Belgian engineer who entered Taiwan on May 3 and remained in quarantine until May 17, said Chen, who heads the CECC. Although the source of infection has yet to be identified, the case could end the nation’s record of not having any domestic cases in the previous 110 days. The Belgian, in his 20s, is a technician
BRIBERY CASE: President Tsai Ing-wen accepted Su Jia-chyuan’s resignation as he said that he deeply regretted causing trouble for the president due to the investigation Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) yesterday resigned after his nephew, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), was implicated in a bribery case related to a dispute over the ownership of Pacific Sogo Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨). “I resigned from the post so that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not be bothered by it anymore, and the prosecutors can investigate the case in a fair and just manner. I thank President Tsai once again for supporting me. May the country continue to prosper under her leadership,” Su Jia-chyuan said in a statement. The Presidential Office said that Tsai has accepted
ALEX AZAR: The first visit by a head of the Department of Health and Human Services would strictly observe the CECC’s special regulations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar is to lead a delegation to Taiwan — the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official since the two sides cut formal relations in 1979. The plan was announced yesterday morning by the US Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Beijing has expressed its concerns to Washington, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said later yesterday. Taiwan and the US only issued statements saying that the visit would happen “in the coming days.” MOFA said that due to security concerns, it would
The military last week sent “no small number” of Marine Corps officers to the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島) following reports of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drill targeting the islands scheduled for this month. In an interview with Hong Kong’s Bauhinia Magazine published on Saturday last week, PLA National Defense University professor Li Daguang (李大光) confirmed that the Chinese army was planning to stage a simulated invasion of the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea this month. The islands comprise three atolls, with Pratas Island, at 1.74km2, being the largest. They lie southwest of Taiwan proper in the South