The government on Friday scrapped a plan to cap patient’s out-of-pocket expenses for some medical devices, saying that it would instead focus on offering price comparisons and using non-legislative mechanisms to “persuade” healthcare providers who charge significantly more than industry norms to change their pricing.
The plan, which was announced on June 8 and was scheduled to take effect on Saturday next week, would have set a maximum price for out-of-pocket copayments for 352 items in eight medical device categories, ranging from pacemakers to intraocular lenses, offered by the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA).
For devices in those categories, the NHIA generally only covers the cost of a basic version, meaning that people have to cover the excess if they require a product that is more advanced or has additional features.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
However, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on June 13 suspended the plan after a meeting with representatives from the medical sector, who said that the policy would prevent high-quality medical devices from entering the market and ignored the differences in medical quality, techniques and technology used at different hospitals and clinics.
The representatives also said that it would mainly benefit private insurance companies, saving them from high reimbursement costs.
Meanwhile, proponents of the policy said that many people in Taiwan do not have private health insurance, while those with limited healthcare access, such as low-income earners or people in rural areas, are often unable to shop around for better prices.
After hearing from both sides, the NHIA announced in a news release that it was withdrawing the plan.
In the absence of formal price caps, the NHIA would instead focus on monitoring how the devices are priced industrywide and responding to complaints about prices, Medical Review and Pharmaceutical Benefits Division Deputy Director Huang Chao-chieh (黃兆杰) said.
It would also take into consideration factors such as clinical technologies and techniques to refine its range of normal pricing for each type of device, Huang said.
Hospitals and clinics whose prices exceed those norms would not be allowed to log their products on the NHIA’s medical device comparison Web site, he said.
The NHIA would also “communicate with” and try to “persuade” institutions with excessively high prices to offer more affordable prices, he said.
The eight device categories are: intraocular lenses, prosthetic heart valves, artificial hip joints, drug-eluting coronary artery stents, pacemakers, drug-eluting stents used in superficial femoral artery treatment, ablation catheters for treatment of complicated cardiac arrhythmia and programmable valve systems.
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan