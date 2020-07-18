HK office in ‘one China’ standoff

By Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters





Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong have been told that their visas would not be renewed if they do not sign a document supporting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan under its “one China” principle, sources have said.

Several officials at Taiwan’s de facto Hong Kong consulate who were due to renew their visas have been asked by the Hong Kong government to sign the document, a senior Taiwanese official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move is unprecedented and presents an “unnecessary political obstacle” for Taipei-Hong Kong ties, the official said.

The title and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are pictured on a podium at the council’s offices in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

“They won’t issue the visa if we don’t sign the document,” the official said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. “We will try our best to defend our stance. Our representatives in Hong Kong will hold fast to their position.”

The Hong Kong Immigration Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) on Thursday said that the Hong Kong government is establishing unnecessary red tape outside of established bilateral regulations recognized by Taipei and Hong Kong, adding that Taiwan would “never accept” politically motivated preconditions.

Chen made the remarks when asked about the Hong Kong government reportedly demanding that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong sign a document agreeing to Beijing’s “one China” principle before the visa of Acting Representative to Hong Kong Kao Ming-tsun (高銘村) would be renewed.

While declining to confirm the report, Chen said that the Hong Kong government had “set up an unnecessary hurdle.”

Taipei has refused the demand and Kao is returning to Taiwan, the sources said, adding that despite not having a representive on site, the office would be maintained until the situation becomes untenable.

Taiwan would resolutely uphold its national interests and the dignity of Taiwanese in light of the controversial national security legislation imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong, the council said.

Stating that Taiwan seeks to function normally in Hong Kong and maintain normal interactions, the council urged the Hong Kong government to return to established norms agreed on by both sides and to maintain goodwill.

The office has five divisions — consular affairs; news and culture; general; economy; and contact — and its officials are on three-year rotations.

The consular affairs and general divisions are staffed by council officials, while the news and culture division is staffed by the Ministry of Culture’s Kwang Hwa Information and Culture Center.

Of the office’s five division heads, only Economy Division Director Ni Po-chia (倪伯嘉) remains, although the office’s consular and visa services are ongoing, sources said.

Consular Affairs Director Chou Chii-jui (周家瑞) and General Division Director Lee Chin-mei (李晉梅) have also returned Taiwan because of expired work visas, sources said, adding that the Hong Kong government has yet to respond to the office’s requests to extend their visas.

Taiwan maintains its stance that it is an independent and sovereign nation, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan greatly welcomes capital or talented people wishing to relocate from Hong Kong.