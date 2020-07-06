The number of people seeking medical treatment for heat injury last month rose 40 percent to 653 from 467 a year earlier, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday.
Heat injuries include heatstroke, heat syncope, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, thermal fatigue and heat edema, it said.
HPA Community Health Division head Lo Su-ying (羅素英) said that people should drink water regularly when they are in warm environments, regardless of whether they are engaged in sports or other intense activities.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
They should not wait until they are thirsty to drink water, she said, adding that decreased urine output and darker urine color are signs of inadequate fluid intake.
People should also avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, Lo said.
People who work outdoors should monitor weather updates, she said, adding that they should avoid working at high noon.
Their work environment should be equipped with ventilators and shades, she said, adding that employers should arrange for workers to work in shifts when the weather is hot.
“Workers should wear light-colored, easy-fitting clothes made of breathable materials. They should wear sun-blocking and ventilating hats as well as sunglasses, and avoid direct exposure to the sun or hot stoves for long periods,” Lo said.
People with chronic diseases and elderly people should undergo health exams to see if they can work in environments with high temperature and humidity, Lo said.
They should also watch their use of medication, as taking diuretics, for example, would accelerate dehydration, she said.
“If they show signs of a heat injury, such as increased body temperature, dry and red skin, rapid heartbeat, headache, nausea, vomiting, delirium or cramps, they should immediately leave the high-temperature work environment and try to cool down by loosening their clothes and wiping their body with wet towels, Lo said.
“They should also drink slightly salted water or sports drinks. If there is still no sign of improvement, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible,” she said.
HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) said that employers can consult the heat-injury prevention Web site built by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under the Ministry of Labor to check the level of heat injury risk in their area.
FORCED LABOR: Customs officials have seized a 11.8 tonne shipment of products made from human hair on suspicion they were produced by people facing human rights abuses Federal authorities in New York City on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials said that 11.8 tonnes of hair products worth an estimated US$800,000 were in the shipment. “The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in
JUST QUESTIONS: Expelled reporter Ai Kezhu said that every member of Southeast Television had complied with the law and had not appeared on any talk shows Two Chinese reporters yesterday left Taiwan after the government revoked their accreditation and ordered them to leave amid a probe into allegations that several Chinese media outlets have set up studios and produced political talk shows in Taiwan. The two reporters — Ai Kezhu (艾珂竹) and Lu Qiang (盧薔) — worked for Fujian Province-based Southeast Television and arrived in Taiwan in December last year. The Mainland Affairs Council has launched an investigation after local media reported that Chinese broadcasters — including China Central Television, Southeast Television and FJTV — had set up studios in Taipei and produced political talk shows. Council Deputy Minister
UPTICK IN NUMBERS: The Taipei deputy mayor said the city has services to assist new immigrants, but has established an office specifically to help those from Hong Kong The Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office today officially opens, where it is to provide humanitarian assistance to Hong Kongers, after Beijing yesterday passed a controversial national security law for the territory. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed dismay over China’s passage of the law, saying that Beijing has broken its pledge to allow Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years following its handover from the UK. “I feel extremely disappointed [about the law’s passage], which means China did not keep its promise to Hong Kong,” Tsai said in Taipei. Beijing’s “broken promise” also
‘BASELESS ACCUSATIONS’: Ker Chien-ming said it was not possible to drop Chen Chu’s nomination, while KMT lawmakers accused their DPP rivals of ‘homicidal behavior’ The Legislative Yuan is to vote on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for the Control Yuan on July 17 after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators regained access to the legislative chamber yesterday after it was occupied by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers for about 19 hours. The Legislative Yuan had been scheduled to meet yesterday morning to discuss its planned extraordinary session, but more than 20 KMT lawmakers on Sunday afternoon broke into the main chamber and occupied the legislative speaker’s podium to protest Tsai’s nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to be Control Yuan president. The KMT caucus