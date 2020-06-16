President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday commended law enforcement personnel for the seizure of 3.5 tonnes of material used in the production of “narcotic coffee powder,” as she promised to improve benefits received by police officers and upgrade their equipment.
The confiscated chemicals along with packages of finished narcotic coffee powder were displayed at the National Police Agency (NPA) in Taipei as part of an event to mark Police Day, which was attended by Tsai, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and other top officials.
Police arrested four suspects as they, along with Criminal Investigation Bureau and Taichung Customs agents, on May 18 busted a ring that smuggled chemicals used in the production of narcotic coffee powder and other illegal synthetic drugs, NPA Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) said, adding that the seized items had an estimated value of NT$7 billion (US$235.14 million).
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
A criminal group based in central Taiwan had been smuggling the ingredients through Taichung Harbor and manufacturing narcotics at a chemical factory and a warehouse in Changhua County, he said.
Criminal Investigation Bureau officials said that after receiving tip-offs from international anti-crime partners, they coordinated with Taichung customs officials, who obtained search warrants to raid cargo containers at the harbor.
A total of 120 barrels containing 3 tonnes of mainly mephedrone were discovered, the bureau officials said.
A raid on the warehouse in Changhua County turned up more mephedrone, as well as paramethoxymethamphetamine (PMMA) and packages of finished narcotic coffee powder, they said.
The use of mephedrone has been increasing over the past few years, making up about 72 percent of the content of narcotic coffee powder, Chen said, citing results of lab analysis.
People should not use new synthetic drugs, as the ingredients in various kinds of narcotic coffee powder, such as mephedrone — also known as “Meow Meow” locally — nimetazepam or Erimin, and PMMA, have caused 88 deaths in Taiwan over the past eight months, Chen said.
Tsai praised the personnel who took part in the bust.
She said that the government was pushing for programs to boost wages, and procure improved uniforms and protective gear, as well as equipment, along with the construction of new housing units for police, firefighters and their families.
“Police officers are the main pillars of our society and citizens, and police have the full support of our government,” Tsai said.
The president also presented awards to 28 officers chosen as this year’s national model officers.
Additional reporting by CNA
