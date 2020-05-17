The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Vongfong, warning of increasing winds in the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.
As of 8pm yesterday, Vongfong was about 290km south of the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving northeast at 13kph, bureau data showed.
The storm, which had a radius of 80km, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, the bureau said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The outer rim of Vongfong caused showers or thundershowers nationwide, it said.
Ships operating near northern and southern Taiwan should take special precautions, it added.
The bureau also issued heavy rain warnings for almost every municipality in Taiwan proper under the effects of the outer rim of Vongfong, which is expected to pass near Taiwan, but not greatly affect the weather.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Due to the approaching storm, ferry services between Taitung County and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) off southeastern Taiwan would be suspended today, while transportation between Pingtung County and Lanyu would be partially suspended, operators said.
The Yushan National Park Office said that while it was not prohibiting hikers from entering park grounds, they should nonetheless pay attention to weather forecasts.
With a rain front forecast to affect mountain areas next week, hikers should make necessary adjustments to their plans, it said.
The Council of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service urged the public not to visit mountainous areas, and called on those living in the mountains to stay alert and take necessary precautions.
People living near rivers that are at risk of mudslides should be on alert and comply with government efforts for evacuation should it become necessary, it said.
Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former director of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center, said that from Tuesday, Taiwan would see the strongest front of this plum rain season, which would affect the nation for more than a week.
The front has the potential to bring great rain and the nation should beware of potentially catastrophic precipitation levels, he said.
